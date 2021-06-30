MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Van Severen, S.C., a criminal defense law firm based in Milwaukee, WI, announced yet another personnel expansion. On June 1, 2021 the firm hired criminal defense attorney Brian Nelson, a seasoned national criminal defense attorney.
Matthew R. Meyer, co-founder of the firm, discussed the expansion. "Brian Nelson is a valuable addition to the firm. While he's a skilled criminal defense attorney, his years in public practice allow all of us to better understand the difficult positions indigent defendants are often put in. This experience brings the firm a different, valuable way of evaluating cases. Additionally, his experience around the country certainly adds an interesting component to his practice."
Nelson is certainly excited to join the firm. "While I enjoyed my time in public service, moving on to a private law firm will allow me to dedicate more time and focus to each client. I am excited to join Meyer Van Severen."
Ben Van Severen, co-founder of the firm believes the expansion will allow the firm to help individuals throughout Wisconsin. "Our main office is in Milwaukee, and having six attorneys allows us to effectively defend individuals in the far corners of the state."
About Meyer Van Severen, S.C.
Meyer Van Severen, S.C. began serving clients facing criminal and drunk driving charges throughout Wisconsin in 2015. The criminal defense attorneys at Meyer Van Severen defend drunk driving, violent crime, firearm, homicide, child abuse, drug, domestic violence, property, and sexual assault cases. The firm handles cases at both the trial and appellate level. The firm consists of Matthew R. Meyer, Ben Van Severen, Matt Last, Greg Isaac, and Brian Nelson. Individuals seeking representation can contact Meyer Van Severen, S.C. directly at (414) 270-0202.
