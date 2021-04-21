MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milz Health Group, a full-service health insurance agency, has acquired Gunderson & Associates, LLC with locations in Eau Claire and Reedsburg, Wisconsin. The acquisition expands the geographical coverage of Milz Health Group to now include all of Western and Northern Wisconsin. With the announced acquisition, Milz Health Group, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, now offers its health insurance services in all 72 counties of Wisconsin.
Milz Health Group provides affordable health insurance plans to those just turning 65 and other Wisconsin Medicare-eligible individuals as well as anyone needing health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
"As Milz Health Group has looked for strategic acquisitions to increase our statewide footprint in Wisconsin, we are proud to be able to expand into Western and Northern Wisconsin through our acquisition of Gunderson & Associates," said Jason Milz, Founder & CEO of Milz Health Group. "Our team has over 50 years of experience in the Health and Medicare insurance fields and we are excited to be able to bring our expertise where we can offer the highest level of service and benefits to best fit our clients all throughout Wisconsin."
The acquisition of Gunderson & Associates by Milz Health Group closed in mid-April 2021.
About Milz Health Group
Milz Health Group is a full-service Health Insurance agency providing affordable health insurance plans to those just turning 65 and other Wisconsin Medicare-eligible individuals as well as anyone needing health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act
More information about Milz Health Group is available at https://milzhealthgroup.com or via phone at 262-299-4904.
Media Contact
Tim Vertz, Vertz Marketing, +1 414-379-1677, timv@vertzmarketing.com
SOURCE Milz Health Group