BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Human-centered data and software consultancy Mind Over Machines will partner with the Maryland Innovation Center (MIC) to present a three-part series of hands-on workshops focusing on people-first automation.
To be held online from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on March 10, April 7, and May 12, "Workforce Ascension & Enhancement (WAE)" will provide businesses with the tools they need to automate their business processes immediately, enabling employees to minimize the time they spend on tedious tasks so they can focus increasingly on more meaningful work.
"COVID-19 has changed workforce and operations as we know it, with companies forced into digital transformation seemingly overnight," says WAE facilitator Tim Kulp, Chief Innovation Officer at Mind Over Machines. "This has resulted in the creation of new models of work for which new skills are needed."
WAE will help workshop attendees to become part of a community of businesses that are prepared for the world of Industry 4.0. Participants will learn how to capitalize on market changes precipitated by the pandemic by focusing on a people-first approach to automation.
"Participants will leave these workshops with automation strategies that can be introduced immediately in order to elevate their team's human potential, while minimizing the time spent on tedious tasks," Kulp explains. "By using automation to handle routine, manually driven tasks, participants will be in a much better position to tap into their core competencies and leverage their social intelligence, enabling employees to focus on the real value humans bring to any business – creativity and problem solving."
Each WAE session will focus on a specific aspect of people-first automation.
- March 10 (Session 101) – Alignment of Automation in Practice – will explore the WAE methodology and guiding principles. It will enable participants to discover their business and team core competencies and what this means in terms of the workforce. It will also analyze different ways to integrate automation in a business with examples of a human-centric approach to technology.
- April 7 (Session 102) – Roadmap Building – will investigate where participants' businesses are today through core values and competencies, and identify where those businesses want to be in the future. It will also enable participants to build a roadmap through automation to ensure that both the business and workforce can meet the identified goals.
- May 12 (Session 107) – Healthcare through the Lens of Automation" – will enable participants to discover how healthcare systems are increasing innovation and patient care through WAE. The session will focus on hands-on restructuring to enable automation and maximize automation ability, enabling participants to reevaluate current ongoing tasks in the digital age.
"For many businesses hit by changes during the pandemic, the ability to innovate business processes has been stalled due to the pressure of keeping afloat. Our partnership with Mind Over Machines will help businesses to gain the skills and mindset needed to enhance their workforce through human-centered automation with the help of experts to help them along the way," says Chuck Bubeck, Executive Director, Maryland Innovation Center.
Pointing to a recent report by The World Economic Forum Future of Jobs that warns that the time spent on current tasks by humans and machines will be equal by 2025, Bubeck notes, "Automation can change the world for the better, but only if we prepare for it. WAE is the first step in preparing for this, enabling businesses to apply automation tools to the tasks and processes of their own businesses in real-time so that they can free up the potential of their staff and improve business effectiveness."
Each session of "Workforce Ascension & Enhancement (WAE)" costs $10 or $30 for the session bundle. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workforce-ascension-enhancement-wae-series-by-mic-x-mind-over-machines-tickets-138439790139?aff-erelexpmlt=
