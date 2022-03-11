MAHWAH, N.J., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound today announced that they will attend the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2022 Annual Meeting live in Orlando, Florida. Mindray's portfolio of medical and interoperability solutions optimize clinician's workflow through intuitive systems and enhance patient care with reliable and safe functionality. All HIMSS attendees are invited to visit Booth 8240 in the Interoperability Showcase Hall E and experience Mindray's technology in the "Pregnancy and Surgical Complications" interoperability showcase.
"We are excited to attend HIMSS 2022 this year and showcase Mindray's interoperability solutions and demonstrate how today's healthcare technology efficiently distributes the patient record throughout the care path and the healthcare enterprise," said Preet Singh, Sr. Technical Marketing Manager, Interoperability and Partnerships. Singh continued, "Our interoperability showcase features the care journey of a mother and newborn and highlights the importance of providing gapless medical documentation as they move across multiple areas of the hospital receiving care."
Technologies highlighted in the interoperability showcase include:
- A9 Anesthesia Machine: The new A9 Anesthesia Workstation introduces technology to maximize patient safety, help improve patient outcomes, complement the way clinicians work best, and increase efficiency.
- BeneVision N1 Transport Monitor/Module: A compact 3-in-1 solution designed to adapt to the monitoring needs across an entire hospital and serves as a comprehensive multi-parameter module, a powerful transport monitor, and a versatile bedside monitor – all in one.
- BeneVision N17 Patient Monitor: A premier solution to satisfy patient monitoring needs across diverse care settings. With a platform-wide modular design, expansive parameter options, and specialized Clinical Assistance Applications (CAAs) to support clinical excellence and align with the organizational cost of ownership goals.
- eGateway: Mindray's solution to integration between patient monitoring and life support systems and the various hospital electronic medical record systems.
Mindray believes in solutions that address clinicians' biggest monitoring challenges, such as patient safety, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined workflows. Focused on the human side of healthcare and the clinician's role in providing best-in-class patient care, Mindray creates products suited to clinician's needs that elevates patient safety and care. Team members will be onsite throughout the exhibit detailing Mindray's positive impact in the OR, ICU, and NICU environments and addressing questions from attendees. Visit Mindray at booth 8240 to learn more about these innovative interoperability solutions.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of lifesaving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
