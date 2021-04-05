PHOENIX, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiniCo Insurance Agency has joined forces with its Jencap affiliate company NIF Group, Inc., as part of Jencap Program Administrators, a newly formed program division under the Jencap umbrella. Beginning April 1, 2021, NIF's specialty programs have moved over to MiniCo. As a result, MiniCo has added four programs to its portfolio of specialty insurance products: ArtisanPAK Construction Insurance, Landscaping Insurance, MiniCo NIF Nonprofit Social Services Insurance, and Adult Residential Facilities Insurance.
Seasoned NIF executives who are transitioning to MiniCo will continue to lead the four programs. The ArtisanPAK and Landscaping programs will be led by Executive Vice President-National Programs David Daniels, formerly of NIF Group. Executive Vice President-National Programs Vince Terlaje, formerly of NIF Pacific, will oversee the MiniCo NIF Nonprofit Social Services Insurance and Adult Residential Facilities Insurance programs. The related management and underwriting staff of these programs also have joined MiniCo to provide a seamless transition and uninterrupted service experience for brokers, producers, and policyholders.
Detailed coverage information for these programs to include target classes, coverage availability, submission requirements, and applications is available at https://www.minico.com.
MiniCo President and CEO Mike Schofield stated, "Our corporate mission includes the commitment to understand and satisfy the product needs of our diverse clients while continuing to grow our business with focus, innovation, and profitability. Welcoming these programs into the MiniCo portfolio is an excellent example of that mission in action. We extend a warm welcome to our new team members and invite our valued producers to learn more about MiniCo's expanded range of specialty programs."
About MiniCo Insurance Agency
MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products and publications for the self-storage industry. Today the company is a program administrator offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo Insurance Agency is a Jencap company and member of the Jencap Program Administrators division. For more information, please visit https://www.minico.com.
