Minute Man of Arkansas, LLC Website: MinuteManBurgers.com In 2018, the Minute Man brand celebrated its seventieth anniversary by announcing plans to re-launch in Arkansas to serve loyal fans and a new generation of customers. The original brand at one time boasted 57-locations in 7-states. Plans for future locations are being developed, with Jacksonville, Arkansas selected as the site for the first new restaurant slated to open in 2020. (PRNewsfoto/Minute Man Arkansas, LLC)