OTTAWA, Ontario, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Control Space Services Inc. (Mission Control) is pleased to announce a $1.16M contribution award from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop and commercialize a novel computing system for Lunar missions. This technology development funding is part of the CSA's Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program and is intended to help Mission Control enter the supply chains of companies offering commercial Lunar missions. In this project, Mission Control will develop a dedicated flight computer that can be easily installed on Lunar spacecraft to manage data from multiple payloads and offer edge computing.
In the emerging commercial space exploration sector, landers will deliver multiple payloads to the Lunar surface, each with different and potentially conflicting priorities and operational needs. Large amounts of data could be left behind on the Moon due to constrained data transfer rates. Mission Control's payload data management system will offer dynamic quality of service with end-to-end data security such that operators receive the right data at the right time to meet their mission objectives.
"A dedicated flight computer managing data and adding computational power will drastically improve the payload customer's experience," commented Kaizad Raimalwala, Product Manager of the Payload Data Management System.
On the ground, Mission Control Software, a near real-time, cloud-based software suite can be coupled with the onboard payload data management to provide an end-to-end system to streamline operations.
"We're grateful to the CSA for this opportunity," said Ewan Reid, CEO of Mission Control. "This funding goes towards our core R&D and helps us continue to engage with American and international companies paving the way for Canadian participation in the cis-Lunar economy."
The project will culminate in a demonstration of the entire system in a high-fidelity mission scenario at our indoor Lunar test facility in 2022. Following this demonstration, Mission Control aims to launch the product for missions as early as 2023. Beyond streamlining the user experience during the mission itself, this off-the-shelf product will also help reduce mission development costs and risk.
"We're very excited to offer this system to ultimately help payload scientists and operators maximize the value and science return of their payloads," said Dr. Melissa Battler, Chief Science Officer of Mission Control. "One small Canadian built computer can make a world of difference in the amount of science done during the first wave of commercial exploration missions on the Moon."
About Mission Control, https://www.missioncontrolspaceservices.com/
Mission Control is a space exploration and robotics company with a focus on mission operations, onboard autonomy and artificial intelligence. We develop end-to-end robotic command and control software. Our technology allows customers to operate and automate systems deployed in harsh and remote environments – like Mars, the Moon, or even here on Earth – improving the autonomy, productivity, safety, and scientific return of missions. We are also committed to inspiring the next generation of explorers through our immersive technology-based education program, Mission Control Academy, which allows students to operate a real rover, as if it were on Mars. How can we help you navigate the newspace landscape?
Media Contact
Kaizad Raimalwala, Mission Control Space Services, +1 6476686525, kaizad@missioncontrolspaceservices.com
Dr. Michele Faragalli, Mission Control Space Services, (613) 866-9006, michele@missioncontrolspaceservices.com
SOURCE Mission Control Space Services