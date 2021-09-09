ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Control, a software platform that enables organizations to gather and grow their communities through gaming and esports has partnered with the University of Kentucky, an innovator in collegiate esports. Together, they will  provide a comprehensive and relevant gaming and esports experience to students and the larger University of Kentucky gaming community.

Mission Control has partnered with the University of Kentucky to provide a comprehensive gaming and esports experience

"We are excited to partner with Mission Control and provide their platform to our growing gaming community," says Heath Price, Associate CIO, University of Kentucky, "As we welcome our students back to campus and showcase our new UKFCU Esports Lounge, this platform can help unite Big Blue Nation through a diversity of communities for both competitive and casual gamers." 

Mission Control will provide University of Kentucky with a strategy and execution of a successful community esports program to enable current, future, and even former students to get involved in campus activities. Through the Mission Control platform, students will be able to seamlessly play, and communicate, with other gamers on campus, allowing them to foster relationships through their shared passion of video games.

The University of Kentucky will begin using Mission Control in the fall semester to host recurring esports leagues in conjunction with other gaming programming. These leagues, and the conversations and interactions that they create, will serve to keep their students engaged, and socially active, year around.

ABOUT MISSION CONTROL

Mission Control is a platform for gathering and growing community using recreational esports, similar to a local adult softball league or college intramurals — just with video games. Organizations — whether a community group, college, LAN Center, or something else — use Mission Control to gather their community, host leagues of various game titles, and manage their esports' operation. Gamers use Mission Control for a casual, social experience doing something they love with others in their community.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-control-teams-up-with-university-of-kentucky-esports-301372725.html

SOURCE Mission Control GG

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.