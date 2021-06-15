SAN DIEGO, California, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Mission Healthcare, one of California's largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the hospice assets of Silverado Hospice in Ventura, San Mateo and Salt Lake City.
This is Mission Healthcare's third acquisition in 2021, with the Salt Lake City location marking the first acquisition outside of California. "Silverado Hospice delivers exceptional patient care and I'm delighted to officially welcome them to the Mission family," stated Paul VerHoeve, CEO.
"At Mission Healthcare, our focus remains on maintaining the highest clinical standards to better serve new and existing communities," adds VerHoeve. "Silverado is an exciting addition to Mission as we continue to expand our Northern California footprint as well as our expansion outside of California."
Silverado Hospice Ventura, Salt Lake City and San Mateo have a comprehensive staff of clinicians, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers that will continue to provide compassionate, quality care under Mission Healthcare. In-home, end-of-life hospice care helps patients live comfortably and with dignity and can be provided in any place a patient calls home.
Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a leader in home-based healthcare. With a West Coast footprint of more than 16 locations, the Medicare-certified provider delivers personalized skilled home health, hospice and palliative care services to more than 13,000 patients. Mission aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective, home-based healthcare with a dedicated staff of more than 700 employees. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a healthy workplace. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.
