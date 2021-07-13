ATLANTA and LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miura Systems ("Miura"), the global payment technology leader and MPOS pioneer, has expanded its capabilities in the North America payments market through strategic investments in its people, products, and technology. The company has recruited talented business development and support personnel with deep industry roots, launched new PCI PTS v5 certified terminals, developed a turnkey semi-integrated payment application, introduced a hosted device management system, and strengthened key partner relationships.
"North America represents a significant growth opportunity for Miura, and we are committed to driving success for our customers, partners and shareholders," said Andrew Dark, Executive Chairman. "We are excited to bring our versatile and affordable payment terminals, certified software, and flexible developer tools directly to acquirers, ISVs, gateway providers, ISOs, and resellers serving the US and Canada as they respond to changing consumer shopping and payment experiences."
Miura's solutions facilitate payments in an array of use cases: at the checkout, at tables, curbside, in a drive-thru, on the road, or at self-service kiosks. The solutions have been designed to work across all geographies, so customers and partners can easily implement solutions adapted to meet local standards with minimal development efforts. One application framework scales to meet the needs of every business from SMBs to large enterprise clients across a variety of vertical segments including retail, restaurant, transportation and field services.
Miura will showcase its solutions and services at the upcoming RSPA Retail Now tradeshow in Nashville, TN at the end of July.
About Miura Systems
Miura Systems has been a global pioneer driving mobile acceptance since 2008, having deployed more than 3 million devices to over 30 countries. Its compact and versatile payment solutions power consumer engagement in key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company partners with acquirers, payment service providers, processors, systems integrators and independent software vendors to deliver feature-rich payment solutions for use in any acceptance environment. For more information please visit: www.miurasystems.com.
