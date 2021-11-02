SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 22 years, and Hello Retail, a fully managed CRO solution provider for ecommerce, based out of Europe, announced today that they have partnered to bring Hello Retail's ecommerce personalization tools to the Miva ecommerce platform.
In today's competitive ecommerce landscape, the ability to provide shoppers with a delightful shopping experience and relevant recommendations gives online sellers a significant advantage. With Hello Retail and Miva, online sellers can deliver an intelligent, convenient, and highly personal shopping experience across the entire customer journey.
"We are very happy to make our solution for activation and retention available to users of one of the main players in the US ecommerce platform market, Miva," said Kasper Refskou Jensen, CEO of Hello Retail. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, ecommerce has moved 10 years ahead and we see an ever-increasing amount of retail going online. Along with all of this expansion in the space, we also recognize that marketing spend has never been more important, or the landscape more competitive."
Throughout the past few years, Hello Retail has been optimizing thousands of online stores in Europe for a best-in-class conversion rate. This partnership with Miva represents a significant move toward serving a broader, US-based market. The combination of a robust ecommerce platform like Miva and Hello Retail's AI-based solution will secure a higher return on ad spend for online merchants.
"This integration enables sellers to better understand what their customers need, and create an engaging on-site experience, leading to happier customers, more purchases, and higher average order value," says Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. "At Miva we value partnerships and solutions that help our merchant customers increase revenue and better serve their shoppers."
About Hello Retail
Hello Retail offers a high level AI-based solution for Conversion Rate Optimization, with both onsite - the 'Activation' product suite, including Personalized Product Recommendations and Search, and offsite - with the 'Retention' suite, including Personalized Newsletter Content and Triggered Emails. This, combined with a strong BI tool for endless customer segmentations, and the fully managed service by ecommerce experts, make Hello Retail the ideal choice for for SMB and Enterprise merchants that want to ensure a better customer loyalty and Conversion Rate
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
