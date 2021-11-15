NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA, the global trade group architecting the future of marketing, today announced several important additions to its North America Board, including the CMOs of McDonald's, Calvin Klein, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, Brunswick Corporation and Bose, as well as the CEO of Celtra and others.
MMA's North America Board is now led by Amit Shah, President of 1-800-Flowers.com. He assumes the position of Chair from Norman de Greve, the CMO of CVS Health. De Greve will remain on the Board as Chair Emeritus. (A complete list of both new and existing North America Board members follows.)
Today's news, announced by MMA's CEO Greg Stuart, further strengthens non-profit MMA's position as the industry organization with the greatest representation of marketing chiefs on its boards, which now feature 36 CMOs in all.
The Board additions are the latest in MMA's transformation into a global force for reimagining the discipline of marketing via think tanks, events, research, thought leadership and other initiatives.
"1-800-Flowers.com has continued to benefit from what the MMA has accomplished — their work really matters to our business," Shah said. "Greg and his team constantly find so many areas in marketing where they can provide insight and new thinking and we are all better off for their significant research, valued expertise and constant challenging of the status quo."
"The North America Board is a very special group that wants to challenge everything we as marketers thought to be true — they have led so much of MMA's best work," Stuart added. "We are moving toward every board member executing some part of MMA's agenda for marketing transformation."
While the ongoing pandemic has made an historic impact on the global economy and global business, MMA this year added over 150 new members globally and continued to make notable strides. Among them: the expansion of its global think tanks and the launch of its Great Marketing Identifiers Debates series.
Under its Marketing Attribution Think Tank (MATT), MMA wrapped its Great Marketing Growth Frameworks Debates series with 12 sessions, 13,000 registrations and 4,000 attendees. MMA also updated its key Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) acceleration tools, including the MTA DataMap, MTA Tactical Success Guide, and MTA Provider RFI Template & Provider Scoring Tool. A whitepaper on Outcomes-Based Marketing 2.0 (OBM2) was released, as was an OBM2 implementation guide. OBM2 consulting sessions were conducted with 19 member companies, while an academic paper for OBM2 was completed for submission.
As part of its Marketing Org Think Tank (MOSTT), this year MMA partners MarCaps identified the capabilities leading to Winning Marketing Org (WMO) linked to financial performance, and created the Modern Marketing Capabilities map that include 72 capabilities defining the modern marketing organization. MMA's Data in Marketing Think Tank (DATT) was launched in 2021 with $450,000 in funding. A Data Maturity CMO Benchmarking Study and Tool were released, in association with EY. The association also produced a 55 page Brand Safety Strategy Guide including practical worksheets and research with Oxford University, which was supported by a webinar series with partners BSI and Twitter.
Elected by the MMA's global membership, each of the new Board members will serve a two-year term beginning immediately. The new North America Board Members and existing North America Board Members include:
New North America Board Members:
Kristi Argyilan, SVP Retail Media, Albertsons
Kate Armstrong, VP Brand Marketing, Vistaprint
Luiz Barros, Global Vice President, Data & Media, Anheuser-Busch InBev
Jonathan Beamer, Chief Marketing Officer, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation
Lauren Beckstedt, Enterprise Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation
Sunil Bhagwan, VP Strategy, AppsFlyer
David Carrel, VP, Marketing Digital Experience Cloud, Adobe
Maurice Cooper, Senior VP, Marketing, Target
Stephanie Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer, E & J Gallo Winery
Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer, B&H Photo
Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer & Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's
Luke Kallis, VP, Head of US Enterprise Sales, Snap Inc.
Miha Mikek, Chief Executive Officer, Celtra
Jim Mollica, Chief Marketing Officer, Bose
Linh Peters, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Calvin Klein
Ben Plomion, Chief Growth Officer, GumGum
Re-elected Board Members:
Jim Daily, Chief Executive Officer, North America / Global President, Teads
Walker Jacobs, Chief Revenue Officer, Twitch Advertising
Scott Kelly, Director Global Digital Marketing, Ford
James Kreckler, SVP, Digital Media Sales, NBCUniversal
Joshua Lowcock, Chief Digital Officer, UM
JP Maheu, VP, Twitter Client Solutions, Twitter
Duncan McCall, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, PlaceIQ
Matt Ramerman, President, Sinch for Marketing
Stephanie Redish Hofmann, Managing Director, Google
John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer, SmileDirectClub
Existing Board Members whose terms were not up for re-election:
Chair: Amit Shah, President, 1-800-Flowers.com
Chair Emeritus: Norman de Greve, Chief Marketing Officer, CVS Health
Chair Emeritus: Jack Philbin, Co-Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer, Vibes
Melissa Brotz, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Abbott
Lee Brown, VP / Global Head of Advertising Business, Spotify
Blake Chandlee, VP, Global Business Solutions, TikTok
Kevin Frisch, VP U.S. Marketing, Intuit
Remi Kent, Chief Marketing Officer, Progressive
Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Co
Tressie Lieberman, VP, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Tracy-Ann Lim, Chief Media Officer, JP Morgan Chase Bank
John Piontkowski, VP, Global Head of Sales & Account Management, Yahoo Edgecast
Yin Woon Rani, Chief Executive Officer, MilkPEP
Jon Suarez-Davis, SVP, Marketing Strategy & Innovation, Salesforce
Melissa Waters, Global VP of Marketing, Instagram
Lauren Weinberg, Global Head of Marketing and Communications, Square
Andrea Zaretsky, Chief Marketing Officer, E*TRADE
Paul Donato, Chief Research Officer, The Advertising Research Foundation
Brent Bouldin, Head of Marketing, Media and Customer Acquisition, formerly Choice Hotels International
Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, formerly Dunkin' Brands
Jeremy Hlavacek, Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising
Suzie Reider, Global Managing Director, WAZE
About the MMA:
Comprised of more than 800-member companies globally and 14 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars: to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers.
Members include 1-800-Flowers.com, Abbott, Adobe, Ally Financial, American Family Insurance, AT&T, Best Buy, Bose, Calvin Klein, Campbell Soup Co, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Choice Hotels, CVS Health, Dunkin' Brands, eBay, E*TRADE, Electronic Arts, EY, Ford, General Motors Company, Google, IBM Watson, JPMorgan Chase, Kroger , L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Marriott International, Match Group, Mastercard, McDonald's, Merck, MillerCoors, NBCU, Nike, Pandora, Petco, Pfizer, Pinterest, reckitt, Roku, Salesforce, Samsung, Snap Inc., Spotify, SXM, Target Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, The Hershey Company, The Wendy's Company, TikTok, T- Mobile, Twitter, Uber, Unilever, Verizon Media Group, Verizon, Visa, Walmart, Waze, Western Union and many more.
The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York, with regional operations in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information, visit http://www.mmaglobal.com.
Media Contact
Greg Stuart, MMA Global, 631 702 0682, greg@mmaglobal.com
