NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health's largest expansion to date makes it easier than ever for employers to schedule pre-employment and occupational health services. More than 1,100 locations have been added to Mobile Health's national network. Now businesses can book physicals, vaccinations, bloodwork and more for employees right in their neighborhood or just around the block.
This recent expansion increases the number of Mobile Health clinics to 4,500+ around the United States.
"This venture aligns with Mobile Health's strategic vision to become the nation's top occupational health provider, making care solutions available in-clinic, on-site and mobile" said James Anderson, Mobile Health Chief Sales Officer.
Mobile Health's expanded network means faster and more efficient screening of job candidates for employers. Pre-employment screenings such as drug testing and background checks are a critical first step in the hiring process. They enable employers to make informed decisions, comply with state and federal regulations, and foster a safe and secure workplace.
The New York-based occupational health provider has experienced explosive growth in recent years. Building on its core services of disease testing and prevention, Mobile Health launched on-site, in-clinic and mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination services during the pandemic. The company was recently named Top Occupational Health Provider of 2021.
Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider since 1984. Its scalable, customizable, and mobile employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce. OSHA-compliant screenings at worksites and at 4,500+ U.S. sites protect workers and ensure employers comply with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.
