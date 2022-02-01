Adjust has appointed veteran Simon "Bobby" Dussart as CEO of the mobile marketing analytics platform. Adjust has grown its customer base by over 30% in the past year, positioning the company well for continued accelerated growth under Dussart’s leadership. Dussart joined Adjust in 2014, and has played an instrumental role in Adjust’s transition from being a standalone mobile measurement partner (MMP) to the platform that powers marketers’ decision-making.