NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Microsoft partner, Mobile Mentor, is pleased to announce the addition of Stuart Cooper as Sales Manager. The 16-year-old technology company opened their rapidly-growing US office three years ago.
Cooper joins Mobile Mentor with more than 20 years experience in sales and operations, including nearly a decade selling IT services. Prior to joining Mobile Mentor, he served as a Senior Account Manager at C-Spire, growing Commercial Business for IT End User Services. Cooper is a University of Tennessee, Knoxville Alumni, with an Executive MBA from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee and a bachelor's degree in Communications. His credentials boast a wealth of experience pertaining to sales leadership and the navigation of complex project-based outcomes.
"We're thrilled with Stuart's commitment to join the Mobile Mentor team," said Denis O'Shea, Mobile Mentor Founder. "His reputation in the marketplace, and his strong sense of values and personal integrity make him a natural cultural fit for Mobile Mentor. I'm excited about the energy Stuart brings to the team and believe he'll be an instrumental force as we continue to grow our business."
As Sales Manager, Cooper will be based in Mobile Mentor's Nashville, Tenn. office and will be responsible for the growth of United States-based business, working as part of an international sales team across three countries.
"It's an exciting time to join Mobile Mentor," said Cooper. "I feel honored to join the organization and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a talented team. The momentum Mobile Mentor is currently experiencing is fantastic. I believe we are on the precipice of growing something truly remarkable here."
Mobile Mentor was recently awarded Microsoft's 2021 Global Partner of the Year for Modern Endpoint Management. The company was selected for the award by demonstrating excellence in delivering Microsoft-based technology services for clients in healthcare, education, government and financial services.
"There's a terrific sense of an entrepreneurial spirit at Mobile Mentor," continued Cooper. "Denis and the team have a passion and vision for the company that is genuinely energizing. I'm eager to make an impact."
About Mobile Mentor
Mobile Mentor empowers people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of their technology. With operations in the USA, Australia and New Zealand, Mobile Mentor is the remote partner for the remote workforce. Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor has enabled millions of people to increase security and productivity with their laptops, tablets, smartphones, and apps. For more information, please visit http://www.mobile-mentor.com.
