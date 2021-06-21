ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileMind, the modern professional learning hub for schools, is now a certified ClassLink partner, a leader in cloud-based education products, including single sign-on and streamlined class rostering.
Through the partnership, MobileMind and ClassLink customers can leverage ClassLink for user management, and those settings will automatically be applied to the district's MobileMind learning hub, streamlining district-scaled professional development like never before. The seamless integration satisfies both of the companies' goals, which is to empower educators through easily accessible technology to ensure positive student outcomes.
About MobileMind
Founded in 2015, MobileMind is a privately held, Atlanta-based educational technology company. MobileMind is a Google professional development partner offering a cloud-based, asynchronous professional learning platform designed to help teachers integrate technology into the classroom to improve student outcomes. MobileMind is the only platform that allows districts to consolidate all of their PD initiatives, from new technology to curriculum to compliance. MobileMind delivers anytime, anywhere access to personalized micro-courses, activity-based learning, digital badging, and reporting to K-12 school districts.
About ClassLink
ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 14 million students and staff in over 1,800 school systems.
