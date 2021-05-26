WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers innovative digital products and services for the world's leading brands, today announced Ruby Walia will be joining the team effective this week as the Senior Advisor for Digital Banking. Walia will support digital enablement across banking and financial services in North America. This comes on the heels of the company's hiring of Howard Moore, former BNP Paribas COO, as Senior Director of Digital Banking, strengthening Mobiquity's global footprint in banking and financial services.
The pandemic has forced consumers to integrate digital banking into their everyday lives, making it a key focus for companies - both in terms of strategy and execution. Digital tools not only continue to evolve, but they also are a driving force behind fostering existing customer loyalty and attracting new customers. In fact, Mobiquity found that 89% of American bank account holders use mobile banking for account management. As a majority of Americans continue to rely heavily on their mobile banks for everyday needs, optimal digital efficiency remains a strong focus for businesses.
Walia will support Mobiquity's efforts to continue expanding its digital banking clientele in the United States. With global clients such as ila Bank and Bank of the Philippines, this recent appointment will help Mobiquity reach more of the industry's innovative leaders in banking and financial services. Walia will also help Mobiquity as the company aims to establish itself as a prominent leader in digital innovation and assist banks as they attempt to keep up with the evolving landscape of the industry as a result of the pandemic.
"Ruby's appointment as senior advisor demonstrates Mobiquity's desire to work with high-caliber people around the world, who enhance our culture and place the customer journey and experience ahead of technology for technology's sake," said Matthew Williamson, VP of Financial Services at Mobiquity. "After welcoming Howard Moore to the Mobiquity team in April, I am excited to now have Ruby join and further strengthen our capabilities in the region. We're going to have a lot of fun while making a positive impact on accessibility to banking services across the U.S."
Before partnering with the Mobiquity team, Walia served as Executive Vice President and Head of Digital for HSBC Bank in the U.S. and Canada, a financial services and banking organization. He also previously held roles at TD Bank, NBCUniversal, Viacom and Dow Jones & Company. During his time at these companies, Walia led initiatives specializing in digital strategy, customer engagement and application development.
"I am excited to join the Mobiquity team and look forward to strengthening business development initiatives in the financial services field," said Walia. "With a growing need for banks to meet or exceed rising customer demands in the digital space, I am confident in Mobiquity's ability to expand offerings across the financial services market."
If you are interested in learning more about how Mobiquity is quickly transforming companies' digital banking strategies
