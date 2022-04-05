Moburst, a leading digital and mobile-first agency, is excited to announce the launch of their new Creators Network. Through our new army of creators, clients will be able to benefit from amazing Creators worldwide, who are experts at creating super authentic content that looks real, and trustworthy – and is created specifically for a platform, such as TikTok. We work with creators that understand the nuances and best practices of each platform and are completely natural and real.
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moburst, a leading digital and mobile-first agency, is excited to announce the launch of their new Creators Network.
Through our new "Army of Creators", clients will be able to benefit from amazing Creators worldwide, who are experts at creating super authentic content that looks real, and trustworthy – and is created specifically for a platform, such as TikTok. We work with creators that understand the nuances and best practices of each platform and are completely natural and real.
Creator-generated content receives a 4x higher click-through rate, compared to average ads. In addition, through the Creator Network, Moburst is able to provide the clients with more impactful campaigns, a much faster turnaround to launch the campaigns, and more impactful content, all while being more cost-effective.
"Influencers and content creators naturally know how to create engaging and relatable videos that perform without sounding too ad-like," says Sophia Cohen, Head of Influencers at Moburst. "Creators have more experience making their videos creative and engaging - incorporating different sound, voices, trends, and more to bring more views to their own page," adds Rylee Ollearis, who is both an Influencers Marketing Manager at Moburst and an active influencer with 240k followers on social media.
The Moburst Creators Network covers all verticals, including beauty, fitness, spiritual and health, business & coaching, tech enthusiasts, lifestyle and motherhood, DIY, foodies, and more. And unlike influencers who post on their own channels, Moburst's creators make content that gets posted on the brand's channels directly and therefore could have fewer restrictions and are more focused on the brand and its campaign.
"We've signed more than 400 creators already and continue expanding quickly," said Gilad Bechar, Founder and CEO of Moburst. "We've tested this approach with more than 15 brands and we saw outstanding results. When you are as data-driven as we are, and obsessed with getting better performance, it's becoming harder than ever to beat winning well-optimized sets of creatives. Our Army of Creators is all about solving this pain point and bringing a fresh approach to the market. We take the hassle of finding the creators, engaging with each of them, guiding them on best practices for each tool, and delivering it to the brand. The cost of using our army of creators is 10x cheaper than producing standard video ads, and the authenticity is making a huge difference in the performance of each asset.
About Moburst
Moburst is a digital full-service mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies to scale and become category leaders. We love solving the clients' tough digital challenges and firmly believe that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data, are the main drivers of success at scale.
Hundreds of companies, from startups to global brands, such as Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Dropbox, and Reddit have leveraged our services to enhance their products and maximize their ROI.
Moburst has offices in New York City, Tel-Aviv, and San Francisco.
