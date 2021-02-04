SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ModalAI co-founder and CEO, Chad Sweet, is one of three new directors elected to Dronecode's 2021 Board of Directors. In his new leadership role, Sweet will contribute to the foundation's mission to drive widespread adoption of drones and accelerate the development of open standards.
The Dronecode Foundation is a U.S.-based, non-profit organization that is part of the Linux Foundation. It supports the drone community to spark new innovation through open-standards using open-source.
"Over the past year, the drone industry has experienced a productivity transformation. I believe that open-source is the catalyst to further industry growth and integration," said Chad Sweet, CEO, ModalAI. "I look forward to working with the Dronecode team and fellow board members to keep up the momentum and propel the U.S. drone industry forward this year."
ModalAI has been a Silver member of the Dronecode Foundation since 2019. ModalAI advances the U.S. drone industry by developing autonomous, SWAP-optimized, Blue UAS Framework autopilots like the VOXL Flight. It's the first open-development platform for autonomous drone navigation that fuses a companion computer with a PX4 flight controller on one printed circuit board (PCB).
ModalAI provides Blue UAS Framework autopilot technology for drones and ground robots made in the U.S. The company constantly evolves its open drone perception and communications systems to contribute to, and maintain compatibility with, Dronecode hosted projects like PX4, QGroundControl and MAVROS.
Sweet joins the Dronecode Board this year with more than 22 years of leadership experience in robotics and drones. His main focus is to foster the growth of the American-made drone industry. After years of leading global robotics R&D at Qualcomm Research, he co-founded ModalAI in 2018 to empower companies in a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigation systems that communicate via 4G and 5G cellular networks.
About ModalAI
ModalAI accelerates autonomy by providing innovators with robot and drone perception and communications systems that are manufactured in the U.S.A. The company's highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigations systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks. Offering both start-to-finish custom design services and plug-and-play computing platforms, ModalAI helps manufacturers and independent builders get to market quickly and affordably.
Based in San Diego, California, ModalAI spun out of Qualcomm® in 2018 and leverages more than five years of prior research and development in the drone and robotic markets. For more information visit http://www.modalai.com.
Qualcomm® is a registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.
