CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ModelOp, the pioneer of ModelOps software, today announced its partnership with AWS as an AWS Technology Partner on the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Path, selected because of its knowledge, experience and customer success working with AWS AI/ML and infrastructure solutions. ModelOp Center's native integration with AWS SageMaker along with product readiness to run on AWS cloud infrastructure services makes it easy for AWS customers to govern and scale their AI initiatives across the enterprise.
"With more companies embracing the cloud to achieve AI at scale and accelerate their digital transformation, there is mounting regulatory scrutiny of AI and model operations. ModelOp's unique governance capabilities help control risk and adhere to and report on business and regulatory requirements," said Dave Trier, VP of Product at ModelOp. "ModelOp Center, with native integration with AWS's Infrastructure, Data, and AI services, supports the enterprise's journey to the cloud for AI by offering seamless orchestration and governance of all models across both on-premises and AWS-based models."
ModelOp and AWS, working together, allow organizations to:
- Manage Model Risk
- Measure and visualize the ongoing business contribution of models and AI projects
- Enforce business, regulatory and compliance controls for all models across the enterprise
ModelOp's connection with AWS is based on experience. "We started our product development on AWS and continue to use AWS services as we grow our development team and product capabilities," says Dave Trier VP of Product at ModelOp. "Our team makes use of AWS core services, like Amazon EKS and S3 along with others such as AWS Fargate and Amazon EMR for efficiency and scalability, minimizing the time needed to manage operations for both ourselves and customers."
ModelOp automates the operationalization and governance of analytic and AI/ML models so organizations can easily scale AI while ensuring proper Model Risk Management.
