BOSTON, SAN FRANCISCO, and ZURICH, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momenta, the leading Digital Industry venture capital firm is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Dolbec as Managing Partner.
For more than 30 years, Mr. Dolbec has been an executive in institutional and corporate venture capital in Silicon Valley, most recently serving as Executive Managing Director for GE Ventures. Mr. Dolbec began his investment career with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and continued with Greylock. He went on to venture capital leadership roles at IBM, 3Com, Orange, and LG Electronics.
Momenta is the leading venture capital firm accelerating digital innovators across energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and supply chain. Led by deep industry operators across its venture capital, strategic advisory and executive search practices, Momenta has made over 50 investments, with notable exits to SAP, PTC and Husqvarna Group.
Momenta recently closed its third digital industry fund, the AIoT Ecosystem Fund, a $50 million dollar fund backed by Advantech, a nearly $2 billion global industrial intelligence leader. With the addition of Mr. Dolbec, Momenta strengthens its focus on Digital Industry while expanding its ability to invest in later stage and larger investments in industry innovators across North America and Europe.
"Momenta has been at the forefront of digital industry transformation, positioning companies large and small for success," said Mr. Dolbec. "I am excited to join Momenta's accomplished group of industry veterans. The entire industrial world, from energy and manufacturing to logistics, transportation and agriculture, is being disrupted by technology and digital transformation. These industries comprise more than half of the economy, but they are largely overlooked by the venture community. I look forward to helping startups become key players in the industrial playbook as they commercialize emerging technologies, like edge computing and machine intelligence, and they drive the largest infrastructure buildout in history."
"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Dolbec to the leadership of Momenta," adds Ken Forster, Executive Director of Momenta; "As a Venture Industrialist, he has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of industries, serving as an investor and strategic advisor to some of the most-impactful companies in the space."
