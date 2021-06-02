ZURICH, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, and SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momenta, the leading global Executive Search, Advisory, and Ventures firm focused on Digital Industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin McGonigle as Principal Partner of Executive Search.
Having worked for three major executive search firms across five continents, Kevin has expertise in assessing and recruiting C-suite business leaders. He has served technology-intensive Fortune 500 corporations, mid-market companies, and prominent private equity firms that demand world-class executives. Prior to Momenta, Kevin was a Principal at Egon Zehnder International and then an Executive Director for Russell Reynolds Associates. In both capacities, he sold and managed work across industries and functional areas. Most recently, Kevin was a Consultant for Spencer Stuart International in their Leadership Advisory Services practice, where he focused on high-growth industrial and technology clients.
Momenta delivers digital innovation, growth, and leadership across energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and supply chain. Since 2012, the firm has advised over 150 clients, placed over 250 leaders, and invested behind 50+ innovators with 6 exits. With the addition of Mr. McGonigle, Momenta strengthens its offerings to Private Equity and Venture Capital clients and further expands its footprint in the technology-rich Atlanta ecosystem.
"Momenta is the ideal executive search platform for me to leverage my expertise. Momenta's focus on accelerating the growth of companies across their digital landscape places it at the forefront of the digital industry transformation and I am excited to help it continue to build its leading-edge offerings," said Mr. McGonigle.
"As the leading digital industry retained executive search firm delivering impactful leadership across several specialized technologies, we pride ourselves on identifying great talent – and we believe we have done that with this newest addition to the Momenta Team," said Richard White, Managing Partner of Momenta's Executive Search practice. "Kevin's experience and relationships established during his tenure with other global executive search firms will serve him well as we continue to grow our practice and expand our capabilities."
About Momenta:
Momenta is the leading Digital Industry venture capital firm accelerating digital innovators across energy, manufacturing, smart spaces and supply chain. Led by deep industry operators across its venture capital, strategic advisory and executive search practices, Momenta has made over 50 investments, with notable exits to SAP, PTC and Husqvarna Group. For more information, visit http://www.momenta.one, join the @MomentaPartners conversation or contact info@momenta.one.
