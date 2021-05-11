WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Moms will inevitably shoulder extra domestic work during this pandemic" - reported The Washington Post in a 2020 article. A CNBC article also stated, "9.8 million working mothers in the U.S. are suffering from burnout." A year into a global pandemic, moms are desperately seeking interaction, restoration, and an escape from life's daily demands. On Saturday, June 12th, 2021, moms nationwide will have the opportunity to REVIVE at the fourth annual The Momference®.
Powered by District Motherhued®, The Momference® is the premier, one-day conference and celebration of Black, millennial motherhood, and it is the first event of its kind. The Momference® features a celebrity keynote, dynamic panels and workshops led by experts and influencers, activations, installations, and a curated "Mommy Market" highlighting solely Black-owned vendors and multi-cultural focused products. Actress, Author and Entrepreneur, Tia Mowry, will serve as the 2021 keynote, engaging in a candid conversation about life and motherhood, moderated by Washington Post reporter, Helena Andrews-Dyer.
This year's 3-day conference will be hybrid; a digital conference with on-the-ground elements, taking place in Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
REVIVE defined means to "restore to life, or consciousness," and moms will indeed be revived through The Momference® programming. Virtual conference attendees will REFUEL via the highly anticipated and engaged digital conference, REFRESH through hybrid elements via a Momcation at the host hotel, Eaton DC, RESTORE via virtual Sunday morning worship, cooking demo and brunch, and RELEASE at the Day 2 winery excursion.
The Momference® Hybrid Day one mainstage conversations include:
Reviving with Sephora. Sponsored by Sephora and led by Sephora's beauty director, REFUEL will kick off with a step-by-step makeup demo for busy moms on the go wanting to look and feel refreshed with easy-to-follow steps and mom friendly products.
Love Delivered. Sponsored by Carol's Daughter, in this conversation led by Mama Glow's, Latham Thoma, and Carol's Daughter founder, Lisa Price, they'll discuss the ongoing Black Maternal Health crisis, raise awareness and deliver practical advice for moms before, during and after their maternal journey.
Working Moms Are Not Okay. Sponsored by Amazon and led by career experts and moms, they'll expose the shortcomings of a failed system and explore strategies to aid moms in gaining work-life sanity (not balance!).
#DMVMomTribe Kiki. REFUEL concludes with the #DMVMomTribes favorite mommy influencers as they unpack what 2020 taught them.
Day one workshop and panel topics include Restoring Love & Friendship, Reviving My Home, feminine and reproductive health via Refreshing My Honey Pot, Reclaiming My Health (Birthing, Mental Health, Self Care, and Self-discovery) and Motherhued & Career (The Working Mom Tool Kit, Saying No! To Burnout!, Career Advocacy).
On day two of The Momference®, moms will restore their faith in motherhood, womanhood and self during the Sunday morning virtual experience featuring an inspirational mainstage conversation followed by a brunch cooking demo led by a celebrity mom chef. The Momference® will close with an exclusive winery takeover at Delaplane Cellars.
The Momference® strives to provide Black mothers with a unique, engaging day full of fun and fellowship, equipping them with the self empowerment tools needed to live their best lives, while also providing access to a wide variety of products and services marketed towards moms of color via the Mommy Market.
"When we created District Motherhued®, we just wanted to create a space that we couldn't find—a space that we could see ourselves in, so we created our own," explains District Motherhued Co-Founder Nikki Osei-Barrett. "At The Momference® a diverse group of mothers from all over the country will be represented virtually and in the nation's capital, and we can't wait to welcome everyone, and celebrate the fact the we've not only survived, but in some cases, thrived amidst a pandemic."
"This could not be a more fitting time for moms to attend a mom conference centered on the idea of REVIVING! Parenting is hard on a regular day so toss in a pandemic and you have an immense need for a year long vacation, but since we can't have that, well, The Momference® is the next best thing," adds District Motherhued® Co-Founder, and The Momference® producer, Simona Noce Wright.
The Momference® is proudly sponsored by Amazon, Carol's Daughter, Values Partners, Sephora, Zenni Eyewear, Little Tikes, and local and national partners. For more information about The Momference®, please visit www.themomference.com.
ABOUT DISTRICT MOTHERHUED®:
Established in 2016 by Nikki Osei-Barrett and Simona Noce Wright, District Motherhued's is DC, MD, and VA's most influential mom community, composed of 18.6K+ (millennial) moms of color. District Motherhued is the brand behind the nationally-acclaimed mom events The Momference® - the nation's premiere full scale conference for black moms - and Mommy en Blanc®. What started out as a pamper event to foster community for Black, millennial moms of color in the DMV became a social organization turned 501(C)(3) nonprofit. Recent philanthropic efforts include the Hurricane Harvey Giveback, Kassandra's Donation and Diaper Brigade, The Distance Learning Support Box and The Christmas Project.
