LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monetize360, the company simplifying pricing, billing and financial analysis via no-code platforms, announced today that it has appointed Geoff Rodgers as its Chief Commercial Officer. Rodgers joins the company with more than 20 years of enterprise sales leadership experience, most recently at Thales Group, the global technology leader in the aerospace, transportation and defense & security markets. Rodgers led the highest performing team in the software entitlement licensing division at Thales Group. In his new role, Rodgers will be responsible for all commercial operations, including driving revenue generation, as well as building out the presales, sales and customer success channels at Monetize360. Rodgers will report directly to Monetize360's CEO and president, Jayaram Bhat.
"The timing for our pricing and analytics products is right, and we need a chief commercial officer who can identify and capitalize on current market trends, all while developing a world class sales organization," said Jayaram Bhat, CEO and President, Monetize360. "Geoff's experience, industry knowledge, and proven ability to drive and close large enterprise deals at Fortune 1000 companies stood out to our management team," he added. "Geoff is an excellent contributor and an inspiring leader and mentor, offering the right range of skills for our rapidly growing organization," Bhat concluded.
The new hire follows quickly on the heels of Monetize360's recent announcement of a 3.2M seed funding round.
"I was immediately attracted to the depth of leadership and domain expertise Jayaram and Murali (Saravu, CTO and founder) possess, and the vision they have for Monetize360," said Geoff Rodgers. "Moreover, the company's flagship product provides an impressively simple and expedited no-code path to usage-based billing as opposed to the complex and costly alternatives on the market. In my mind this winning combination cannot be beat. I'm thrilled to help take the company to the next level."
Earlier in his career, Rodgers held sales leadership roles at PDF Solutions (an enterprise data analytics solution serving the semiconductor industry), Synopsys, AVANT, and two early-stage startups with successful exits.
About Monetize360: We're proud to be the company bringing the best-in-class, no-code pricing and financial analytics solutions to market. Our customers are able to automate routine financial processes and quickly monetize their products and services, in even the most complex scenarios. No pricey custom development, no arduous onboarding required. Monetize360 was launched in 2017 and bootstrapped until 2021, when we secured a 3.2M seed funding round.
