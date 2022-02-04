MoneyGram Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram)

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Friday, February 25, 2022. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-888-254-3590

Toll/International: 1-929-477-0402

Participant Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528985&tp_key=c4cee97f38

Participant ID: 7663893

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 7663893

Replay is available through Friday March 4, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years. The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers. MoneyGram is also a leader in pioneering cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement. For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com, follow @MoneyGram on social media, and explore the website and mobile app through moneygram.com.

Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

media@moneygram.com

