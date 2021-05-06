CLEVELAND, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Gallagher Sharp announced today that Monica A. Sansalone has been elected as the firm's managing partner. She succeeds Timothy T. Brick, who completed two terms as managing partner. Sansalone served on the firm's management committee for the past six years. She will continue her active professional liability practice which is dedicated to the representation of lawyers, along with her professional appointments and civic volunteer involvement.
"It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as the managing partner for the past six years and I am pleased to pass the torch to Monica who will no doubt do a terrific job in leading the firm," said Brick.
"Tim and I have worked closely together since I joined the firm in 1997. Tim has always fostered a team approach and his steady hand at the helm over the past six years was instrumental in propelling the firm forward even in light of the challenges presented during the last year, which was difficult for all of us in the legal profession," Sansalone said.
Gallagher Sharp is a litigation and business firm focused on the defense of civil claims on behalf of corporations, insurance companies, and their policyholders. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, business & employment, insurance, transportation, general liability, product liability, and appellate. Founded in 1912, the firm's main office is in Cleveland, with locations also in Columbus, Toledo, and Detroit, Michigan
