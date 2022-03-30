EAST HAVEN, Conn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monica Dixon Perry, CVPM has joined Burzenski & Company, PC as the Director of Veterinary Consulting Services. Said Monica about her new venture, "I am thrilled to return to my passion of working with premier practices throughout the US. This is an exciting opportunity, and I am very pleased to join the Burzenski & Company veterinary practice team, led by Gary Glassman, CPA with Melody Mann Fox, CPA."
Monica has been involved in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 35 years. She joined Mission Veterinary Partners at the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and later held the position of Director of Practice Management.
Prior to that, Monica was a consultant/partner with VMC, Inc. for 15 years, where she presented a seminar called Principles of Veterinary Practice Management throughout the United States and Canada. During her years as a consultant, Monica enjoyed lecturing and working with practices that participated in VMC's on-site consultation services.
Before joining VMC, Inc. she managed a successful full-service, small animal eastern and western medicine veterinary practice in Raleigh, NC. As the hospital administrator at Bowman Animal Hospital & Cat Clinic, Inc. for more than a decade, she directed every aspect of the seven-day-a-week, nine-doctor hospital's operations.
During her illustrious career, Monica has lectured at numerous national veterinary conferences and veterinary schools in the United States. She has also been a part-time university lecturer at North Carolina State University in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics where she taught Veterinary Practice Management on the undergraduate level.
Monica is an active member of the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association and VetPartners. She is the Youth Director at her church and sits on the board of Casa Esperanza Montessori Charter School in Raleigh, NC. Monica is the 2022 VMX Veterinary Meeting and Expo Practice Management Speaker of the Year.
She earned her bachelor's degree in biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Monica has been a Certified Veterinary Practice Manager (CVPM) for more than 20 years. She is a strong advocate for other veterinary practice managers to pursue this designation.
Monica will let you know that her two primary purposes in life are working with veterinary practices and their teams and being the best possible wife and mom. She lives in Raleigh, NC, with her supportive and loving husband and their daughter.
