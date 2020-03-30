HOLMDEL, N.J., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) today announced the acquisition of a new 153,000 square foot industrial building located at 747 Mill Park Drive, Lancaster, OH at a purchase price of $17,874,148. The property is net-leased for 10 years to Magna Seating of America, Inc., a division of Magna International. The building is situated on approximately 24.5 acres.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to add Magna to our all-star tenant roster. Reflecting the mission-critical nature of this project to both Magna and the Columbus economy, Vice-President Mike Pence attended the groundbreaking ceremony of this development on July 30th. We are very fortunate to have in Monmouth a company with a balance sheet and business model that can not only withstand these turbulent periods but can perform well throughout. We look forward to reporting additional high-quality acquisitions during the year."

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world.  We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants.  Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 116 properties, containing a total of approximately 23 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.  In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.