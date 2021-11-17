BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monroe College, a national leader in educating first-generation and international students, today proudly hosted "Sisters In Law: Rising as We Climb", an uplifting, motivational female empowerment event attended by 240 young women attending local high schools.
The event, held on the College's Bronx campus, welcomed prominent New York women as guest speakers. Among them: Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark, Bronx Borough President-Elect Vanessa Gibson, NYS Attorney General Letitia James, NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross-Porter, NYS Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia, and NYC Councilmember-Elect Pierina Sanchez.
Darcel Clark, the Bronx County District Attorney, opened the event with rousing words that kicked off the program on the right energetic note. Monroe President Marc Jerome and Joy Tolliver, the College's Vice President for Government Relations and General Counsel, then led the two-hour program for the highly engaged juniors and seniors from 15 Bronx and Manhattan high schools.
Today's attendees, most of whom are women of color, were clearly moved by the powerful messages shared by the aforementioned prominent women helping lead New York State and New York City forward. The students were challenged to dream big for themselves and for their communities, and to find the courage, conviction, and confidence to make those dreams come true. They also heard about the importance of fighting injustice, lifting each other up, finding their voices, and making them heard.
"As the father of three daughters, today's program to motivate and inspire these young women to believe in themselves and achieve great things for their communities was especially meaningful," said President Jerome. "I offer my great thanks to our very special guest speakers and to the wonderful students who joined us this morning. Rest assured, Monroe will be offering more impactful programming like today's event going forward."
