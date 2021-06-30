FAIRFAX, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-five years, announces a new residential eating disorder center in Fairfax County, VA. Opening in 2021 and located west of Washington, DC, Clementine Fairfax will provide the highest level of medical and psychiatric oversight within the comforts of a home for adolescents of all genders between the ages of 11 and 17 with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction. Clementine Fairfax will complement Monte Nido & Affiliates current program for adolescent girls, Clementine Twin Lakes, in nearby Clifton, VA.
Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. By expanding access to care for adolescents, those in need of early treatment will have a greater chance of recovery. "With the rise of adolescent eating disorders - particularly due to the pandemic - we have expanded care so that more teens can receive proper treatment," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "By expanding our Clementine programming in Clifton for young women to gender-inclusive programming in Fairfax, we achieve our mission to help more people realize their healthy selves."
Treatment at Clementine Fairfax will be integrated with personalized evidence-based medical, psychiatric, clinical, and nutritional care, as well as 24-hour nursing and comprehensive academic and family support. "We have designed our model to meet the specific developmental needs of adolescents," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We provide personalized treatment which incorporates evidenced-based modalities, backed by our research outcomes that demonstrate the efficacy of our care."
For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Fairfax, please go to www.clementineprograms.com or 855-900-2221.
About Monte Nido & Affiliates
Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates thirty-three programs in twelve states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Rosewood, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.
