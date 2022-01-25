Monty Capital

Monty Capital

 By Monty Capital

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monty Capital launches Monty Capital Geneva, a member of So-Fit, a self-regulatory organization (SRO). This steps align Monty Capital's strategy to establish a presence in the Swiss market.

Aiming to expand its global footprint, Monty Capital initiated the process to become a fully licensed financial institution regulated by The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Accordingly, Monty Capital will establish, with a team of skilled professionals on ground, a fully operational office in Geneva.

