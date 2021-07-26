INDIANAPOLIS , July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monument Chemical today announced it has acquired KMTEX LLC, a specialty chemical toller based in Port Arthur, TX. This acquisition brings Monument a portfolio of complementary technologies and will significantly expand its overall toll processing capability with the addition of a fourth location in Texas, strategically located on the Sabine River intercoastal waterway.
"M&A activity is an important component of our overall growth strategy, and this announcement is another step forward as we strive to continuously enhance our position as a leading provider of custom chemical manufacturing solutions," said Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Monument. "We are not only expanding the capabilities we can offer customers by continuing to invest in the US Gulf Coast region, but also delivering on the goals we've set for ourselves as a company."
KMTEX is recognized as the largest, most flexible toll distillation provider on the Gulf Coast and is known for delivering outstanding toll processing services to chemical companies and refineries. The addition of chemistries produced at the Port Arthur site – including fuels, aromatic hydrocarbons, glycols, and specialty solvents – will enable Monument to offer dual-source options and more flexibility, both within the company and to customers.
"We have been investing heavily in our operations and logistics capabilities to better respond to customers' needs and are pleased that these efforts have attracted a company of Monument's caliber," said Bill McConnell, President of KMTEX LLC. "With their proven track record and commitment to safety excellence, product stewardship, and continuous improvement, I am confident that this acquisition will bring new opportunities for growth to the site and the team working there."
According to Raymond, the potential to add a team of talented employees with new skills and experience working with different chemistries was another factor that made KMTEX an attractive option as Monument considered various companies. "We see such tremendous potential here – the KMTEX team shares our mindset and dedication to continuous growth and improvement, and we look forward to exploring the new possibilities we can create together – for our customers and for the industry."
About Monument Chemical
Monument Chemical LLC is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Indianapolis. The company formed in 2008 with the acquisition of the Dow Haltermann site in Houston and has since grown through four add-on acquisitions. With four sites in North America and one in Antwerp, Belgium, Monument is a leader in custom chemical manufacturing. Monument also sells a leading line of solvents and intermediates, Polyols, and specialty reference fuels to our customers in North America and Europe. Monument employs more than 650 people across its various sites. Learn more about how we can help you defer or avoid capital expenditure and increase your speed of response to market changes at http://www.monumentchemical.com.
About KMTEX LLC
KMTEX LLC is a privately-owned toll distillation provider based in Port Arthur, Texas, delivering superior specialty chemical toll processing services to many of the world's largest chemical companies and refiners. As the largest, most flexible distillation provider on the Gulf Coast, the company has on-site storage capacity of more than 24 million gallons and the ability to ship and receive by truck, rail, and barge. KMTEX has experience in a broad range of distillation separations for chemical and petrochemical applications, with significant expertise in handling amines, esters, olefins, alcohols, paraffins, aromatics, glycols, monomers, and more. To learn more, please visit http://www.kmtex.com.
