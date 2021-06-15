NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moon Rabbit, an independent advertising and marketing agency focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors, today announced that Johnny Dantonio has joined the firm as Executive Creative Director. In this role, Dantonio will serve as Moon Rabbit's creative lead for all U.S.-based work, shepherding the agency's vision across its consumer and healthcare brand campaigns.
"The level of creativity and experience Johnny brings to Moon Rabbit is off the charts, and his award-winning work speaks for itself," noted Moon Rabbit Managing Partner John Tenaglia. "We are really excited to have him join our growing team and deliver emotional, powerful work to our clients."
Dantonio is the founder of JD Creative, a creative consultancy based in New York that has worked with brands such as (RED), YouTube Music and FOX Sports. Previously, he served as Group Creative Director at Anomaly, producing award-winning work for Budweiser, NBC Olympics, DICK's Sporting Goods and Jolly Rancher. A three-time AdMeter winner for his work on Budweiser's Clydesdale Super Bowl trilogy, Dantonio was also recognized as a 2018 Sports Emmy Winner for NBC Olympics BEST of U.S. Campaign. Additionally, he has been named to AdWeek's Creative 100 and AdAge's Creatives You Should Know.
"I'm thrilled to join Moon Rabbit's team of proud misfits," noted Dantonio. "The agency is made up of an impressive range of experiences and cultures, and through our work, we want to do things not just differently, but better. I'm also excited to bring my storytelling experience to Moon Rabbit's already successful, innovative approach, which produces the type of thought diversity that creativity demands. We are ingenious, borderless change agents who want to provide our clients with the emotional narratives their products genuinely deserve."
About Moon Rabbit
An independent advertising and marketing agency that blends consumer and healthcare talent, Moon Rabbit creates powerful brand campaigns and finds new ways for clients to integrate in a multichannel, multicultural world. Established following a merger in 2019, the agency has offices in New York, California and Singapore.
Web | http://wearemoonrabbit.com/
LinkedIn | Moon Rabbit
Twitter | @wearemoonrabbit
Instagram | wearemoonrabbit
Media Contact
Jay Roberts, For Moon Rabbit, +1 917.696.2142, jay@shevrushpr.com
SOURCE Moon Rabbit