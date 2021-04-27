WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces the hiring of Kelly Navarro as chief people officer. As a key member of the enterprise leadership team, she will report to the CEO and oversee Moore's human resource, diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and human capital initiatives.
Navarro is a veteran human resources leader who has developed operational strategies for talent management, performance management, employee development, compensation, benefits administration, employee relations, compliance and best practices in people-related policies and procedures.
"It is a privilege to join Moore. I am excited to be part of a company that is committed to its employees and the communities that they live and work," said Navarro. "I look forward to working across all the Moore companies to continue to build a team that helps our clients change the world."
Prior to joining Moore, Navarro was general counsel, vice president of Human Resources at BAMSI and chief legal and human resources at the State of Delaware. In these roles, she led the policies and operations aligned with the organizational priorities and values. Navarro is a champion of diversity, inclusion, equity and talent acquisition.
"Moore is committed to developing the best talent in the industry," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer at Moore. "Kelly serving as our Chief People Officer is a very important addition to the company as we continue to design meaningful approaches to workforce engagement and reinforcing our prioritization to diversity, equity and inclusion."
Navarro holds both a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor degree from the Delaware School of Law - Widener University and Wilmington University.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
