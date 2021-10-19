WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announces the promotion of Lori Read to chief sales officer. Read takes on a sales leadership role at Moore with more than a decade of experience in consulting, sales and nonprofit solutions.
Prior to taking this position, Read served as chief executive officer of Aegis Premier Solutions, a Moore company and full-service data solution for donation processing services. During her tenure at Aegis Premier Solutions, the company became an industry leader in donation and remittance processing, data management, cybersecurity and a CRM database solution for the nonprofit industry.
In her new role, she will foster omnichannel integration across Moore agencies, including data, analytic, media and production services for enterprise relationships.
"Lori excels in our performance-oriented culture, and her track record of execution and achieving results for our clients makes her the right choice for this new position at Moore," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Lori will be a great asset to our enterprise clients to help them navigate highly complex solutions to drive transformational results for their missions."
An experienced advisor and leader, Read's dedication to industry growth and passion for mentoring clients align with Moore's commitment to excellence, making her instrumental to the organization.
"I look forward to working cross-functionally across Moore to foster collaboration, revenue growth, client acquisition and customer satisfaction, ensuring the continued success of the clients we serve," said Read.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,000 employees in 37 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Mac McKeever, 1st Degree on behalf of Moore, 207.841.6110, mmckeever@1stdegree.com
SOURCE Moore