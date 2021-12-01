WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab, a Moore company, announced today three Ph.D. level hires: Jill King, Ph.D., Brian Kissell, Ph.D., and Rhimmon Simchy-Gross, Ph.D. This talented group supports the company's continued commitment to using the principles of behavioral economics, psychology and neuroscience to understand, measure and increase the effectiveness of different types of fundraising creative, including video, direct mail and digital advertising.
The research performed by the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab helps nonprofit partners be more efficient with their funds so they can impact more lives by understanding how proposed creative solicitations are responded to at a deeper level and removing limitations that exist through traditional research methods.
"This team of experts brings with them exceptional insights, research expertise and years of study," said Dr. Steve Agauas, director of the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab. "I look forward to seeing the advancements and growth of the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab with their contributions. The demand for testing creative in the lab has grown exponentially as we have proven that we can improve results and adding these experienced senior staff will help us meet those client needs."
Jill King, Ph.D., joins the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab after earning her doctorate in neuroscience from Tulane University where she used behavioral and eye tracking methods to investigate visual attention processes. Dr. King specifically examined how competing visual elements of multimedia environments influence an individual's ability to focus and learn.
"I look forward to utilizing the research techniques I've mastered for causes that are trying to make a real difference in the world," said Dr. King. "I cannot think of a better use for science than to enable actionable change."
Brian Kissell, Ph.D., joins Moore Neuro-Fundraising as an experimental social psychologist and data scientist specializing in quantitative research. Dr. Kissell has a doctorate in applied experimental psychology from Central Michigan University, where he investigated attitude formation, decision-making and ideology.
"Neuro-Fundraising is a new and growing field, and I believe it has the potential to significantly influence the world for the better," said Dr. Kissell. "I am excited to contribute to the lab as we utilize the most robust and scientifically rigorous techniques to serve our clients and our enterprise."
Joining Dr. King and Dr. Kissell is Rhimmon Simchy-Gross, Ph.D. Dr. Simchy-Gross investigated music's impact on the mind in his Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the University of Arkansas. Before joining Moore, he served as assistant professor and postdoctoral researcher at Missouri Western State University.
"It's refreshing to use my scientific training in an impactful way for a great cause with such a stellar team," said Dr. Simchy-Gross. "I am excited to use my background in music cognition and time perception to contribute to rigorous projects for clients and creative ideas for the growth of the lab."
About Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab
Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab uses the groundbreaking study of neuromarketing to understand the brain's reactions to advertising. Through the scientific study of human biometric response to fundraising stimuli, the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab can understand, measure and increase the effectiveness of each stimulus within a targeted donor base. Using eye tracking, immersion, GSR and other techniques, the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab goes beyond self-reporting and gets to the respondents' subconscious reactions to a campaign, helping nonprofits raise more funds.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,000 employees in 37 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
