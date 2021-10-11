PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes — the nearly 90-unit fast-casual "better burger" franchise concept — has elevated one of the brand's top executives, Mike Sebazco, to a new role as EVP of Operations and Development.
"Under Mike's leadership through the difficulties of 2020 and 2021, I have been impressed with the way he has led MOOYAH to adapt and continue to stay focused on serving our Franchise Owners' needs to help them grow their businesses by supporting them," said MOOYAH CEO Anand Gala. "In Mike's new role, he will be responsible for both franchise and company store operations, development and training. Mike will also further his involvement in the overall long-term strategy of the business and work closely bringing these plans to life for the benefit of the brand and its Franchise Owners."
Sebazco has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations and Development after serving as Vice President of Operations and Development for over four years.
"I am pleased that Anand and the Board have recognized the momentum we have in the brand at this time and am honored to take these next steps with the MOO Crew," said Sebazco. "I am proud to partner with our Franchise Owners and look forward to all that we will be able to accomplish together in the future."
Under Sebazco's direction, MOOYAH was able to re-engineer its offerings to bolster operational efficiencies that reduced ticket times by 35% while picking up more than 1,000 basis points in Prime Costs.
In the past 12 months, with Sebazco leading development, MOOYAH has added nearly 50 restaurants to its development queue, including the three largest territories in company history.
As the brand enters the final quarter of 2021, MOOYAH is prioritizing new market expansion. In recent years, MOOYAH has been growing rapidly in markets across the country and shows no signs of slowing down. Most recently, the brand opened locations in Upland, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sacramento, California; Winter Park, Florida; and Colleyville and Abilene, Texas. Now, the Plano, Texas-based company is looking for qualified prospects to help keep this momentum going.
Looking ahead, the MOOYAH Leadership Team has immediate development plans throughout the states of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, California and Arizona, but also anticipates growth in other key markets including Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Orlando and Richmond.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021's Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @mooyahburgers, Instagram @mooyahburgers and TikTok @mooyahburgers.
