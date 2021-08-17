HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the expansion of the company's North American and Asian operations and business with the strategic acquisition of Philadelphia-based information management provider Adaptive Solutions, Inc. ("Adaptive"). The acquisition strengthens Morae's existing North American delivery and support capabilities for its comprehensive array of technology offerings and managed services designed to enable law firms, legal departments, and compliance functions to more efficiently and effectively manage their cost, information, and risk. News of the acquisition follows Morae's announcement of new funding from BlackRock.
The addition of Adaptive builds upon Morae's earlier acquisitions of Sydney-based Trinogy in January 2021 and London-based Phoenix Business Solutions in May 2019. The combination of all three solidifies Morae's market position as the global leader in digital transformation solutions for the legal industry, including as the world's largest iManage implementation partner for information and document management solutions.
"I am delighted to continue the expansion of our digital transformation strategy though this acquisition. This enables Morae to digitize information management for law firms and legal departments globally, building upon our dominant position in Europe and Australia. Our goal is to make legal executives the most informed and connected executives in the legal industry," said Shahzad Bashir, President and CEO at Morae. "We give a warm welcome to the Adaptive team and their clients, and look forward to working closely together for a smooth integration between our teams and the continued delivery of exceptional service and support for our clients."
iManage recently recognized both Adaptive and Morae among its best partners in the world. Adaptive was named as 2020 Corporate Partner of the Year and 2020 Mid-Market Law Firm Partner of the Year and Morae was named as 2020 Cloud Excellence Partner of the Year. The award-winning teams of both companies are now brought together into one of the highest concentrations of digital transformation expertise anywhere in the legal industry.
All three members of the Adaptive executive leadership team – Dean Bartholomew, Chuck Davis and Adam Doblo – will take on roles at Morae as Managing Directors in the US with a continued focus on their existing clients and portfolio. In addition, Adaptive's wider team of skilful consulting, implementation and support professionals will integrate with Morae's existing North American, European and Asian digital transformation teams for an unparalleled depth of expertise and high-quality service delivery and support.
"We're delighted to join Morae, a rising star in the legal industry, driven by a vision and passion for legal transformation that fully delivers on their promise of outstanding results for clients. Cultural fit between our teams was crucial for us – and Morae's core values in integrity and trust, accountability, and collaboration perfectly align with our own," said Adam Doblo, CEO at Adaptive Solutions.
Chuck Davis, President at Adaptive Solutions, added: "Our mutual clients will also benefit from our deeply collaborative relationships with iManage and our other technology partners for a broader array of solutions and integrations for information management, governance, analytics, and security across the spectrum of legal and compliance obligations. This includes the practical application of automated workflows and artificial intelligence to greatly increase both the efficiency and effectiveness of how our clients perform and deliver legal work to their own clients and stakeholders."
Mathew Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae, concluded: "Morae is deeply committed to providing positive outcomes to the complex challenges our clients face. The legal industry was already in the midst of widespread global change, including a significant uptick in cloud migration and technology adoption, which has been heightened by the strain from the pandemic and a seismic shift in working practices. We are perfectly positioned to drive change within the industry through our successful approach to digital and business transformation where market demand is greater than ever for highly resilient, transparent, and efficient solutions."
To learn more about how Morae is transforming the legal industry, see our most recent case studies at moraeglobal.com/case-studies.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
