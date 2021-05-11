ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joseph Adrian Tyndall has been appointed Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) reporting to President Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, the institution announced today. Dr. Tyndall will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the academic programs, as well as executing on the institution's strategic plan. He will also assume leadership of Morehouse Healthcare and its world-class team of clinicians.
Dr. Tyndall, who will assume his new duties July 1, joins Morehouse School of Medicine from the University of Florida College of Medicine where he is a professor of emergency medicine and has served as the chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine since 2008. In 2018, he was appointed interim dean of the medical school.
"We are in the midst of an unprecedented era. As we continue to confront the realities of health inequity in underserved communities, Dr. Tyndall brings an excellent background in academic medicine, deep experience as a clinician and exemplary leadership competencies to Morehouse School of Medicine," said Dr. Montgomery Rice, who currently serves as both president and dean. "As chief executive, I wanted to identify a servant-leader who modeled excellence, moved in the spirit of partnership and demonstrated strategic discipline, as well as one whose values reflect our mission."
"I am thrilled to become a part of the Morehouse School of Medicine and I look forward to helping further its mission to create and advance health equity. We will do that by educating and training the next generation of culturally competent clinicians and by increasing access to quality healthcare for the people who need it most," said Dr. Tyndall. "We will focus on discoveries and innovations that connect health and healthcare, fortify our outreach and build partnerships that multiply our impact."
A graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Dr. Tyndall received a master's degree in Health Services Management and Health Policy from Columbia University in the City of New York. He is board certified in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine, is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Dr. Tyndall has conducted research into traumatic and ischemic brain injury and has written extensively and lectured nationally and internationally in the field of emergency medicine. He is an editor of the upcoming 10th edition of emergency medicine's most authoritative reference textbook, "Rosen's Emergency Medicine: Concepts and Clinical Practice."
An avid cyclist and an amateur classically trained pianist, Dr. Tyndall is married with three daughters.
