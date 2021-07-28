PHOENIX, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Vision Partners (AVP), one of the largest and fastest-growing eye care practice management organizations in the nation, announced a partnership with Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction in Phoenix, Glendale, and Mesa, Arizona. The affiliation of the two practices will improve the quality of care for patients in the Metropolitan Phoenix area by bringing additional world-class doctors, more comprehensive vision care services, and additional locations to the community.
As part of the American Vision Partners family, Dr. Sanford L. Moretsky, Dr. Craig R. Cassidy, and their team will continue to provide exceptional care, but will now be able to do so with the added support and services of American Vision Partners and their affiliates. "We've been here in Arizona for more than 35 years caring for our beloved patients. I'm looking forward to continuing that legacy with the added support that American Vision Partners will provide", Dr. Moretsky said.
At Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, patients are pre-screened and operated on by the Doctors represented in the organization's name. Both doctors specialize in LASIK, laser cataract surgery, and implantable contact lenses. Also, they are honored that their practice has been represented 10 times in "Top Doctors" Phoenix Magazine.
"The entire group at American Vision Partners is looking forward to working with Dr. Moretsky, Dr. Cassidy, and their team. They have an outstanding reputation and patient-focused values that align with AVP's level of excellence. More importantly, the patients across the valley here in Metropolitan Phoenix will benefit from the added resources that this partnership brings." said Randy Dobbs, CEO of American Vision Partners.
The partnership with Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction represents the thirteenth transaction implemented by American Vision Partners. To learn more about a partnership with American Vision Partners, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com, or contact Jimbo Cross at Jimbo.Cross@AmericanVisionPartners.com.
About American Vision Partners
American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, and now Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.
