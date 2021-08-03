BE'ER SHEVA, Israel and BOSTON, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, is proud to announce that it has appointed Michael Gerard as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Morphisec, deployed on over 8 million endpoints, offers enterprises cutting-edge cyber prevention that automatically stops the most dangerous attacks in an automated and easy-to-manage manner without impacting users, performance, or IT teams, while conserving costs and achieving best-in-class efficacy.
Gerard joins Morphisec from digital experience platform provider e-Spirit following its acquisition by CrownPeak. At e-Spirit, Gerard led brand building, demand generation, and product marketing for over four years. During that time, he contributed to an 80% increase in SaaS revenue that was instrumental in driving the successful exit and acquisition of the company.
"I am excited to join Morphisec at this point in its growth trajectory," Gerard said. "It has a strong story in simplifying breach prevention for organizations no matter their budget, and is well-positioned for explosive growth in the market."
Prior to e-Spirit, Gerard was the CMO of the SaaS content marketing platform (CMP) Curata, where he helped create the category of CMPs as a market targeting the modern B2B marketing professional, and VP of IDC's Marketing and Sales Advisory Services.
"Michael is highly experienced in building technology brands into powerhouses within their industries," said Morphisec CEO Ronen Yehoshua. "His strategic acumen and results-oriented approach is a perfect fit to build Morphisec's presence and accelerate our growth now and in the future. We welcome his leadership as we continue to make breach prevention easy for companies regardless of their size and resources."
