BERLIN and WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morressier, the leading virtual conference provider and platform for innovation and early-stage research, today announced the appointment of Trish Hyde as Chief Sales Officer and Subhashini Simha as Chief Marketing Officer. The new hires join Morressier's management team and will play instrumental roles in supporting the company's rapid growth and global expansion.
After receiving an $18M Series A investment round from Owl Ventures in 2021, Morressier is quickly expanding its team to meet the tremendous demand for its virtual conference and content publishing platform. The new leadership hires bring decades of sales and marketing expertise to the company and align with Morressier's dedication to promoting diversity within the team and on an executive level.
Trish Hyde, Chief Sales Officer, has extensive experience establishing and scaling business development, sales, and customer success in organizations across a variety of industries, including finance, media, and SaaS. Prior to joining Morressier, Trish successfully drove hyper-growth and revenue expansion in her senior leadership roles at StackOverflow, Conga, and ATSI. "It's rare to find an organization that truly has global impact. Morressier's deep desire to deliver a platform that enables timely scientific collaboration and accelerates research breakthroughs is very inspiring and I'm thrilled to join the team in this exciting growth phase," she said.
Subhashini(Su) Simha, Chief Marketing Officer, has over 20 years of experience scaling and growing brands in enterprise software, transportation, fintech, FMCG, and consulting companies. Prior to joining Morressier, she worked as Vice President of Marketing at HelloFreshGO and Thru Inc, Vice President of Product Marketing at Bombardier, and held senior leadership roles at Microsoft and N26. Su is a highly respected speaker within the marketing field and advisor to startup founders on brand, growth, and product-market fit. "Morressier's capabilities and potential as a platform to accelerate innovation and empower some of the most underserved segments in the industry is truly impressive. And I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with this fantastic team to drive that mission forward," she said.
Both roles will report directly to Morressier CEO and Co-Founder, Sami Benchekroun, and will work alongside a team of experienced executives and leaders who have been with Morressier for a large part of its growth to date.
"I am delighted to welcome Trish and Su to the Morressier executive team. Their deep SaaS, technology, and industry expertise will play an instrumental role as we rapidly scale our business and work towards our ambitious goals," said Sami Benchekroun, Morressier Co-Founder and CEO. "Not only are Trish and Su incredibly knowledgeable and motivated leaders, but they are also impact-driven and strongly aligned with our mission to democratize access to knowledge and support global innovation."
Morressier has grown significantly in the past year, cementing its position as the world's leading platform supporting virtual and hybrid conferences and content publishing within the academic space. In addition to the executive hires, Morressier is expanding across all team functions. More information on open positions can be found at https://careers.morressier.com/
About Morressier
The world's leading professional and scientific organizations trust Morressier to support their virtual and hybrid meetings, engage their users, and amplify their content. Founded in 2014, Morressier offers its clients a powerful platform, granular data and analytics, and extensive possibilities for revenue generation. At the same time, by increasing access to previously ephemeral content, Morressier helps accelerate innovation and scientific breakthroughs.
