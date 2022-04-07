John Hensley and Shannon E. Sibold have been elected to the partnership, effective April 1, 2022; their presence in Austin further expands the firm's local corporate finance, capital markets, and emerging companies + venture capital bench
AUSTIN, Texas , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce that it has elected corporate lawyers John Hensley and Shannon E. Sibold to the firm's partnership, effective April 1, 2022. Hensley and Sibold will relocate to the firm's recently opened Austin office, further expanding Morrison & Foerster's market-leading Corporate Finance + Capital Markets and Emerging Companies + Venture Capital (ECVC) practices in Austin.
Hensley is a member of the firm's Corporate Finance + Capital Markets Group. He represents public and private companies in a variety of complex corporate and securities law matters, with a particular focus on the technology and life sciences sectors. Hensley represents both issuers and underwriters in initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private placements. In addition, he regularly advises public-company clients on corporate governance issues and compliance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.
Sibold is a member of the firm's Emerging Company + Venture Capital and M&A Groups. She represents companies, including venture-backed emerging companies, throughout their lifecycle, as well as numerous financial and strategic investors. Her practice spans a broad range of corporate and securities matters, including private financings and corporate governance. Sibold primarily advises clients in the technology sector.
Morrison & Foerster's Austin office opened in early March 2022 and focuses on providing companies, including emerging growth companies, and investors in the technology, life sciences, and healthcare sectors, access to a full-service platform and global network, with an initial focus on IP litigation and transactional matters. As part of the opening, Steve Tyndall joined the Corporate and Emerging Companies + Venture Capital Groups, while Brian C. Nash and Aaron G. Fountain joined the firm's IP Litigation Group. Further, Bradley D. Wine, Global Co-Chair of Morrison & Foerster's Litigation Department, relocated to Austin and serves as managing partner for the office.
"Not only are John and Shannon extraordinarily talented corporate attorneys, they both embody the firm's values in multiple ways, including through mentoring and training junior associates and their commitment to the firm's pro bono program. We are delighted to welcome them to the partnership," said Eric McCrath, Global Co-Chair of Morrison & Foerster's Corporate Department. "Their presence as founding partners of the Austin corporate group together with Steve Tyndall, who joined the firm last month, will help catalyze the success of the office. Further, their promotion highlights the continued momentum of the firm's Corporate Group, following the addition of six partners, Michael Glaser, Mike LaPlante, Paul Navarro, Daphne Higgs, Teresa Tate, as well as Steve, since the start of 2022, and the election of seven corporate lawyers to the partnership effective January 1, 2022."
Hensley earned his J.D. and B.A. from the University of Mississippi. He is admitted to practice in Tennessee and the District of Columbia.* Sibold earned her B.C.L. and LL.B from McGill University Faculty of Law. She earned her B.A. with Distinction in Political Science and Economics from the University of Calgary. Prior to attending law school, she competed internationally as a member of Canada's long track speed skating national team. Sibold is admitted to practice in California and New York.*
*Not yet admitted in Texas.
