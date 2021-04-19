MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moskowitz Law Firm is proud to announce the hiring of new Senior Associate, Seth Shapiro, Esq. Shapiro comes to the firm's South Florida office after spending many years at Kirby McInerney LLP in New York, NY. Founding and Managing Partner Adam Moskowitz says: "We are extremely honored that Seth accepted our offer and relocated to Miami, so he can continue our tradition of litigating important national and state class actions."
Seth has many years of experience in class action litigation and is currently working at the Firm on many important national class action claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic. His past work includes representing a nationwide class of investors in Kinnie Mae v. Ascendant Capital, LLC, seeking nearly $2 billion in damages for securities fraud, and a class of racial minority homeowners in Hall v. Nassau County, alleging a racially discriminatory property tax system that caused more than $2 billion in damages.
About The Moskowitz Law Firm:
South Florida's preeminent national class action firm known for forging strong client relationships and maximizing recovery for plaintiffs and all class members, The Moskowitz Law Firm is one of the top class action law firms in the country. The Firm is based in Miami but maintains a presence nationwide with a legal footprint that spans federal and state courts, and co-counsel partners operating in almost every state.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moskowitz-law-firm-welcomes-new-senior-associate-seth-shapiro-301271673.html
SOURCE The Moskowitz Law Firm