JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation, a leading residential mosquito and tick control service with over 80 locations across the United States, is expanding its presence in Tennessee with the launch of its Johnson City location.
Of the company's recent expansion, Mosquito Shield VP Michael Moorhouse said, "Residential mosquito and tick control is a fast-growing business sector, and as the first company in this space over 20 years ago, we have the foundation to be extremely well-positioned for growth."
Mosquito Shield spent over a decade refining its formulas and application methods from its Massachusetts headquarters before introducing a franchise model for local entrepreneurs in 2013.
"Our methodical approach to growth has set us up well for the impact of the COVID pandemic," said Moorhouse, "While many businesses have struggled because of stay-at-home orders, such conditions have created a booming market for our services because people are left to enjoy the outdoors from their own backyards, rather than on vacation or at restaurants or large gatherings. With folks investing more to make their yards leisure-time destinations, the opportunity for Mosquito Shield to expand into new markets has exploded and we are experiencing an active period of growth as a result. The Johnson City area is an obvious area to focus on given its population and the desire of residents to get outdoors and take advantage of the region's mild weather as much as possible."
The new location is owned by Brad Magnus and will service a territory that includes Jonesborough, Kingsport, Piney Flats and Wataugua. Magnus has been an entrepreneur for over 12 years as a video production company owner and lived in East Tennessee for the last 25 years.
Magnus says, "As a long time business owner, I'll bring excellence to customer service as my team provides guaranteed results to our customers and clients. I'm looking forward to providing amazing service to my clients. Living in one of the most beautiful parts of the country, I want to be able to help customers enjoy the great outdoors in their very own backyard."
To book service through Mosquito Shield of Johnson City contact Brad Magnus via email at info@mosquitoshieldjctn.com.
About Mosquito Shield
Mosquito Shield, America's leading residential mosquito and tick control service, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Mosquito Shield addresses the need for an effective and affordable residential mosquito and tick control service. The company, listed in Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchise Opportunities for several years in a row, developed Mosquito Protection Barrier™ (MPB), a patent pending spray that rids properties of the existing mosquito population and builds a barrier around that property for a virtually mosquito-free environment. MPB includes FlexBlend, the industry's only intelligent spray-blend technology. Mosquito Shield also offers a proprietary tick control service, Tick Shield™, and special event service Event Shield™.
For more information on residential service or participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit http://www.moshield.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com.
Media Contact
Michael Moorhouse, Mosquito Shield, 508-316-3429, michael@moshield.com
SOURCE Mosquito Shield