CHANTILLY, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOSS Building & Design will welcome volunteers and guests for a full day of bicycle repair and distribution on Monday, March 15th as the concluding event of its weeks-long "Pedal To The Metal Bike Buildapalooza". MOSS employees and its volunteers have been collecting older, unused, and slightly damaged bicycles over the course of the past six weeks with plans to distribute freshly tuned up and repaired bikes to community organizations Mobile Hope, The Women's Center, Casa Chirilagua, and Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, with assistance throughout the process from partners Rats Cycles and Lowe's.
Special guest Robbie Pruitt, Assistant Rector at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Leesburg, VA, who was recently featured in the Washington Post for helping those in his community fix and repair bikes for recreational and transportation needs, will be on site at the event to help lead volunteers in further repair of bikes before they are distributed.
"This experience has been a good way for me to get to know my community and to connect with it," said Pruitt. When asked why he would spend part of his day at the event, he shared, "I can fix a bike or two by myself in an hour. But, spend an hour with 15 to 20 people teaching them how to do something, I've multiplied my influence by 15. So instead of 1-2 bikes in an hour, it becomes 15 in an hour, and it's an hour better spent."
In addition, Elizabeth Graham with Caliber Home Loans will be on location on the 15th as a lead sponsor of the event, providing accessory items including helmets, repair kits, and more to be further donated along with the bikes to families in need.
If you would like to volunteer on the 15th at the MOSS headquarters warehouse with the Pedal To The Metal Bike Buildapalooza, please fill out the form on the MOSS website, located here: https://www.mymoss.com/pedal-to-the-metal-bike-remodel-2021. All volunteers will be confirmed by close of business Friday, March 12th. While the goal of 100 bikes has been met, donations of bike accessories are always welcome, and a list of those most needed items can be found on the event's Amazon Wish List.
MOSS Building & Design is an award-winning residential remodeling company located in Chantilly, Virginia. As a trusted home improvement company in Northern Virginia, MOSS Building & Design focuses on providing customer service that is unparalleled by any other contractors in the area. Through trust, transparency and character, MOSS Building & Design builds lifelong relationships with their customers.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves 'customers for life.' MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie's List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards, including NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Awards for remodeling and community service.
