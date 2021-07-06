MAITLAND, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motility Software Solutions today announced the acquisition of Lot Metrix, a location-based inventory management platform that revolutionizes RV dealerships with multiple locations and profit centers.
The acquisition will bring additional resources and tools to existing Lot Metrix customers while enhancing the breadth of Motility's dealer management solutions.
"We are thrilled to announce this acquisition and bring Lot Metrix dealers into the Motility family," said Motility CEO Brad Rogers. "Whether a dealer uses our DMS or a competitor, we are committed to our 5-star approach to customer success. We will continue making investments in valuable tools for the Lot Metrix customers."
"Joining forces with Motility offers a truly exciting opportunity for our customers," said Lot Metrix CEO Matt Powell. "Motility's reputation for customer success and support provides the ability to exceed our customers' expectations and accelerate the development of the platform."
The acquisition of Lot Metrix will also extend Motility's dealer management solutions. By providing the ability to locate and manage inventory at the press of a button, dealers will be able to promote efficiency, increase sales, and boost service.
"Lot Metrix strategically complements our DMS solutions and will power Motility customers who need a tool to locate and move inventory in a snap," said Rogers. "The integrated barcode scanner will be a life-saver for our customers who need to tag inventory and have quick and convenient vehicle history."
Lot Metrix users and partners are invited to register to attend a virtual roundtable on July 29. Come meet the team and learn more about the combined capabilities of Motility and Lot Metrix. For more details, visit motilitysoftware.com/lotmetrix.
About Lot Metrix
Lot Metrix was built to be the fastest, easiest, and most efficient inventory manager available today. Track valuable assets as they journey through the dealership and into your customers driveway. Increase sales and service production while minimizing dealership liability with our cutting-edge technology. Visit lotmetrixrv.com to learn more.
About Motility Software Solutions
For over 36 years, Motility remains committed to providing best-in-class dealer management software (DMS) to over 7,000 users and 800 rooftops. Motility's comprehensive software delivers an end-to-end solution to increase the efficiency for every critical function in a dealership, including inventory management, CRM, quoting, accounting, payroll and service scheduling, and more. Visit motilitysoftware.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Lizzy Painter, Motility Software Solutions, +1 407.848.1493, lpainter@motilitysoftware.com
