OCALA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $40 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with over half a million lots sold in a combined total of 1,333 online-only and webcast auctions. From August 16th through the 22nd, an average of 937,800 bidders placed 1.55 million bids each day. Items currently up for bidding on the site include motorcycles, cars, boats, rustic furniture, antique plows, and even a collection of government surplus school buses.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
August 16th-22nd HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $40,031,101
Gross Merchandise Volume: $66,886,425
Lots Sold: 528,283
Online-Only Auctions: 1,227
Webcast Auctions: 106
Average Bidders Per Day: 937,800
Average Bids Per Day: 1.55 million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
September Community Online Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Date: September 11th
Seller: Prime Time Auctions
NYS Police Troop L Vehicle Auction
Auction Type: Live Webcast
Dates: August 13th-26th
Seller: Scott Perry & Company/SPANDCO, Inc.
Motorcycle Missions Charity Auction - Ducati 848 Sport Bike
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: August 13th-27th
Seller: Compass Auctions & Real Estate
Oskaloosa County, Florida, Schools - Government Vehicle Liquidation
Auction Type: Online-Only
Date: August 26th
Seller: Bidilla, Inc.
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
About HiBid and Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
