NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mount Sinai Boards of Trustees today announced leadership updates that will position the Mount Sinai Health System for future challenges and opportunities. Kenneth L. Davis, MD, will continue his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Health System through the end of 2024, and will remain in a strategic advisory capacity through 2027 and Dennis S. Charney, MD, will continue in his role as Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Icahn Mount Sinai) and President for Academic Affairs of the Health System, responsible for the overall operation of the School, until the end of 2025. Margaret Pastuszko, MBA, was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, becoming the first women to be named president of a large academic health system in New York.
Dr. Davis, who became President and Chief Executive Officer of The Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2003 and of the Mount Sinai Health System upon its formation in 2013, has successfully led Mount Sinai through an era of unprecedented growth and change, including the creation of the multi-hospital Health System and the transformation of care delivery. Dr. Charney, who became Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai in 2007, has built the medical school into a top-ranked national school renowned not only for its research and innovation but for the extraordinary care it delivers and the outstanding clinicians it trains. Both have led arms of the institution during unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic, empowering clinical and research teams to implement to new strategies and discover new breakthroughs during this period.
As President and Chief Operating Officer of the Health System, Ms. Pastuszko will lead the operation of the Health System, including establishing, achieving, and exceeding short-and long-term objectives; maintaining the overall viability of the Health System; and directing operations and corporate services.
"We are excited to welcome Ms. Pastuszko into her new role and are gratified that Drs. Davis and Charney will continue to provide their visionary guidance, counsel, and leadership acumen," said Richard A. Friedman and James S. Tisch, Co-Chairmen of the Boards of Trustees of the Mount Sinai Health System. "All three are extraordinary leaders and we are certain that with this executive leadership team in place, Mount Sinai will continue to thrive, to grow, and to pursue greater equity, service, and innovation remaining steadfast in our mission to provide compassionate patient care through unrivaled education, research, and outreach into the many diverse communities we serve."
"Ms. Pastuszko has provided exemplary leadership and unassailable strategic guidance in implementing system goals that have helped Mount Sinai to become a global leader in health care," said Dr. Davis. "She will bring a bold vision to this role ensuring that Mount Sinai is well-positioned for the future."
Ms. Pastuszko joined Mount Sinai in 2000 as Director of Strategic Planning and Implementation for Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and has held positions of increasing responsibility over the years involving analytics, operations, strategy, and system integration. More recently, as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer, Ms. Pastuszko led the Health System's operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a dramatic expansion of surge capacity, unprecedented efforts to balance patient loads, and provision of support to the hardest-hit hospitals, as well as the vaccination drives for employees and patients. She has worked to improve access and throughput, optimize resource allocation, and advance new technologies to enhance care and operations.
About the Mount Sinai Health System
The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. We advance medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 free-standing joint-venture centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and among the top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Urology, and Rehabilitation. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" among the country's best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked among the Top 20 nationally for ophthalmology. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek's "The World's Best Smart Hospitals" ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside as top 20 globally, and "The World's Best Specialized Hospitals" ranks Mount Sinai Heart as No. 1 in New York and No. 5 globally and the Division of Gastroenterology as No. 5 globally. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
