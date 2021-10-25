(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.135 cash dividend declared in the prior quarter and our third consecutive quarterly dividend increase.  The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  As further detailed in Appendix A and C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























2021





2020

























GAAP



Adjusted (1)





GAAP



Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

5,621



5,095



$

1,856



4,082

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.90



0.81



$

0.30



0.65

Return on average assets (ROAA)



1.79%



1.62%





0.64%



1.41%

Return on average equity



19.22%



17.42%





7.55%



16.60%

Efficiency ratio



38.55%



41.15%





51.74%



43.98%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.84%



3.51%





3.30%



3.16%





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$





7,401



$





4,730

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)







2.36%









1.63%





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

 





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2021





2020

























GAAP



Adjusted (1)





GAAP



Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

18,516



14,012



$

5,662



11,152

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.95



2.23



$

0.90



1.78

Return on average assets (ROAA)



2.09%



1.58%





0.70%



1.38%

Return on average equity



22.20%



16.80%





7.87%



15.51%

Efficiency ratio



38.07%



41.71%





45.40%



43.94%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.78%



3.47%





3.27%



3.17%





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$





20,971



$





14,849

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)







2.36%









1.83%





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

 







As of and for the





As of and for the





As of and for the







3 Months Ended





3 Months Ended





12 Months Ended







September 30,





June 30,





December 31,







2021





2021





2020



























(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality



















Non-performing loans

$

1,318



$

2,356



$

1,801



Real estate owned

$

-



$

1,206



$

-



Non-performing assets

$

1,318



$

3,562



$

1,801



Non-performing loans to total loans



0.13%





0.24%





0.19%



Non-performing assets to total assets



0.10%





0.29%





0.16%



Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)

$

-



$

-



$

-



Net charge-offs (period ended)

$

159



$

140



$

20



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans



747.65%





410.57%





739.20%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans 



0.97%





0.97%





1.42%



Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)



1.01%





1.04%





1.56%





















Other Data



















Core deposits

$

839,779



$

786,535



$

681,402



Cash dividends declared

$

0.135



$

0.130



$

-



Shares outstanding



6,283,403





6,324,003





6,286,003



Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.69



$

18.23



$

16.52



Closing market price per common share

$

27.76



$

26.20



$

20.50



Closing price to book value ratio



148.57%





143.70%





124.10%



Equity to assets ratio



9.07%





9.31%





9.36%



Bank regulatory leverage ratio



10.25%





10.61%





10.11%























(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms













(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure



(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets











 

 

Five Quarter Trends







For the Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























2021



2020





September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30





Adjusted (1)



Adjusted (2)



Adjusted (2)



Adjusted (2)



Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

5,095

$

4,603

$

4,313

$

4,195

$

4,082

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.81

$

0.73

$

0.69

$

0.67

$

0.65

Return on average assets (ROAA) 



1.62%



1.57%



1.53%



1.49%



1.41%

Return on average equity 



17.42%



16.62%



16.30%



16.58%



16.60%

Efficiency ratio



41.15%



41.22%



42.85%



43.47%



43.88%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.51%



3.49%



3.48%



3.37%



3.16%























Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

7,401

$

7,172

$

6,397

$

5,733

$

4,730

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 



2.36%



2.45%



2.27%



2.04%



1.63%



























2021



2020





September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30





GAAP



GAAP



GAAP



GAAP



GAAP

Net income 

$

5,621

$

8,034

$

4,860

$

4,508

$

1,856

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.90

$

1.28

$

0.77

$

0.72

$

0.30

Return on average assets (ROAA) 



1.79%



2.75%



1.73%



1.60%



0.64%

Return on average equity 



19.22%



29.00%



18.36%



17.82%



7.55%

Efficiency ratio



38.55%



35.87%



39.87%



42.49%



51.74%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.84%



3.79%



3.82%



3.74%



3.30%























(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another record quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $5.1 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 25% from $0.65 to $0.81 over the same periods.  During the current quarter, we repurchased 80.5 thousand shares of our stock at a cost of $2.23 million, which positively impacted our earnings per diluted share.  Along with strong earnings, these repurchases helped increase our adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to a record 17.42%.  The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.01% at September 30, 2021 after recording a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand during the current quarter, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications remained at $0 as of September 30, 2021.  From an asset quality perspective, we successfully liquidated our remaining real estate owned during the current quarter, which helped to lower our non-performing assets to total assets to 0.10% at September 30, 2021, down from 0.16% at December 31, 2020.  Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.14 per quarter, our third consecutive quarterly increase."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 23.4%, from $9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $11.4 million for the same period in 2021.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $94.0 or 8.4%, from $1.117 billion to $1.211 billion, driven by increases in loans, interest-earning deposits and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $95.9 million, or 34.5%, from $277.9 million to $373.8 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 55.3% from 0.94% to 0.42%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 3.25% from 4.00% to 4.13%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.30% to 3.84%.

The Company recognized approximately $1.0 million and $0.4 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net interest income increased $6.5 million, or 25.5%, from $25.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $31.9 million for the same period in 2021.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $101.7 million, or 9.8%, from $1.041 billion to $1.142 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $89.2 million, or 36.1%, from $246.8 million to $336.1 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 56.7% from 1.20% to 0.52%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased slightly from 4.18% to 4.14%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.27% to 3.78%.

The Company recognized approximately $2.6 million and $0.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.2 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  A recovery of loan losses of $3.3 million was recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as the Company decreased the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model in response to a declining and de minimis levels of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets.  The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.5 million and $7.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as more likely to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $0.1 million, or 13.7%, from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, gains on the sale of loans as a result of continued low interest rates, and wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, offset by a $0.1 million decline in unrealized gains on equity securities.

Noninterest income increased $0.2 million, or 10.9%, from $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $2.0 million in the same period of 2021.  This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, gains on the sale of loans as a result of continued low interest rates, and wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, offset by a decline in swap fees as the Company has focused on longer duration loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $0.4 million, or 8.5%, from $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $4.6 million in the same period of 2021.  The decrease was primarily the result of the following:

  • $0.2 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, due to $0.4 million of PPP bonuses that were paid during the third quarter of 2020;
  • $0.2 million decrease in real estate owned expense as a result of lower revels of real estate owned; and
  • $0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense as a result of a $0.3 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a nominal amount in the same period of 2021.

Noninterest expense increased $0.5 million, or 4.4%, from $12.3 million for the first nine months of 2020 to $12.9 million in the same period of 2021.  The increase was primarily the result of the following:

  • a $0.5 million, or 6.8%, increase in compensation and employee benefits, due in part to $0.3 million of deferred PPP compensation costs during the first nine months of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2021, as well as normal increases in compensation and benefit costs, offset by $0.4 million of PPP bonuses that were paid during the third quarter of 2020;
  • $0.2 million increase in data processing expense due to continued growth in the number of loan and deposit accounts.

Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in other noninterest expense due to a decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 21.9% and 16.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  The effective tax rate of the Company was 23.7% and 22.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.  The Company's effective tax rate increased during the 2021 periods compared to the same periods in 2020 due primarily to the timing and amount of certain investments in loans eligible for a 5% state tax credit.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $184.0 million, or 16.6%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.294 billion at September 30, 2021.  The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $61.6 million, or 85.1%, from $72.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $134.0 million at September 30, 2021, as the Company continues to experience significant growth in deposits which has been only partially invested in investment securities and loans.
  • Investments available for sale increased $34.8 million, or 45.0%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $112.1 million at September 30, 2021, as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.
  • Loans receivable increased $76.1 million, or 8.1%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.012 billion at September 30, 2021. Increases in residential, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $63.3 million reduction in PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

(in thousands)











































Residential construction

$

17,505



16,795



13,037



14,805



17,772

Other construction



35,234



38,121



33,720



35,361



39,858

Farmland



7,559



5,488



6,322



7,943



8,430

Home equity



31,270



30,601



32,281



32,543



35,833

Residential 



286,873



257,048



240,606



224,288



218,872

Multi-family



51,293



47,063



45,703



42,666



27,758

Owner-occupied commercial 



182,379



185,213



168,442



170,683



150,402

Non-owner occupied commercial



255,488



248,789



233,142



234,751



257,907

Commercial & industrial



99,914



90,048



76,421



80,380



73,234

PPP Program



32,882



63,861



96,147



81,465



107,723

Consumer



11,227



10,919



10,891



10,597



10,359

























$

1,011,624



993,946



956,712



935,482



948,148

 

  • Premises and equipment increased $4.6 million due to the Company purchasing the land for an operations center it expects to construct in Johnson City, TN and a second stand-alone financial center it expects to construct in Knoxville, TN. The Company previously purchased the land for a financial center in Johnson City, TN that it now intends to use to consolidate certain existing locations.



    The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the end of 2022.  The Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN financial centers are expected to be completed during 2023 and 2024, respectively.



  • Total deposits increased $123.1 million, or 13.4%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.045 billion at September 30, 2021.  The primary driver of this increase was a $106.2 million, or 51.0%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $314.4 million, as well as a $94.1 million, or 97.8%, increase in NOW and money market accounts.  These increases were offset by a $75.8 million, or 43.7%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates.  Wholesale time deposits, which consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year, also declined between December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

(in thousands)











































Non-interest bearing transaction

$

314,426



290,305



250,069



208,250



221,300

NOW and money market



190,351



173,924



105,641



96,243



86,931

Savings



335,002



322,306



325,692



316,083



306,119

Retail time deposits



97,493



117,641



138,989



173,305



196,188

Wholesale time deposits



107,712



86,196



134,994



128,015



88,831

























$

1,044,984



990,372



955,385



921,896



899,369

 

  • FHLB borrowings of $100.0 million at September 30, 2021 consist of the following:

 



Amounts



Current



(000's)

Term

Rate









$

50,000

3 Month

0.22%



50,000

6 Month

0.22%

$

100,000



0.22%

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank terminated its interest rate swap on the 3 month FHLB advance noted above for a gain of approximately $0.2 million, which will be recognized as a reduction of interest expense through the original interest rate swap term of March, 2025.

  • Total equity increased $13.6 million, or 13.1%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $117.4 million at September 30, 2021.  This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $18.5 million, offset by dividends paid of $2.5 million, share repurchases of $2.2 million and a net decline in the value of investments and derivatives of $0.6 million

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased the following shares of its common stock:





















Shares





Total





Cost





Remaining

Repurchased





Cost 





Per Share





Authorization

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

















$

5,000

12,500



$

343



$

27.40





4,657

27,500





770





28.00





3,887

15,000





413





27.50





3,475

19,541





537





27.50





2,938

5,996





165





27.50





2,773





















80,537



$

2,227



$

27.66







Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $18.69 at September 30, 2021, an annualized increase of greater than 17%.  The Company's equity to assets ratio was 9.07% at September 30, 2021, down from 9.36% at December 31, 2020.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.13% at September 30, 2021.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.10% at September 30, 2021.  During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company successfully liquidated the agricultural property it foreclosed upon during the first quarter of 2021 at a nominal loss.  Net charge-offs of $159 thousand were recognized during the first nine months of 2021 compared to $20 thousand during the full year ended December 31, 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020 to 0.97% (1.01% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 due to a $3.3 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the first nine months of 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 7 to 1 at September 30, 2021. 

There were no COVID-related modifications in place as of September 30, 2021.  Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vi) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (vii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (viii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2021

2020





2021

2020

Interest income

















Loans

$

11,471

10,548



$

32,835

30,921



Investment securities - taxable



625

455





1,693

1,118



Investment securities - tax exempt



95

89





262

159



Dividends and other



97

114





197

350







12,288

11,206





34,987

32,548

Interest expense

















Savings



209

430





669

2,008



Interest bearing transaction accounts



97

88





244

453



Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more



84

533





516

1,817



Other time deposits



112

603





510

2,047



     Total deposits



502

1,654





1,939

6,325



Senior debt



106

96





338

395



Subordinated debt



164

112





491

117



FHLB & FRB advances



119

110





338

304







891

1,972





3,106

7,141



















Net interest income



11,397

9,234





31,881

25,407



















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



200

2,505





(3,300)

7,500



















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



11,197

6,729





35,181

17,907



















Noninterest income

















Service charges and fee income



342

306





982

870



Bank owned life insurance



45

33





121

100



Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale



1

(5)





4

(5)



Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities



(10)

59





65

59



Gain on sale of loans



102

49





307

146



Impairment of premises and equipment



-

-





-

(44)



Wealth management



157

119





462

352



Swap fees



-

-





-

256



Other noninterest income



9

7





43

55







646

568





1,984

1,789

Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits



2,598

2,811





7,287

6,822



Occupancy



366

320





1,054

994



Furniture and equipment



120

104





394

318



Data processing



478

365





1,251

1,032



FDIC insurance



121

152





351

304



Office



178

145





523

432



Advertising



54

58





187

179



Professional fees



256

192





780

641



Real estate owned



120

281





131

294



Other noninterest expense



351

644





936

1,331







4,642

5,072





12,894

12,347



















Income before income taxes



7,201

2,225





24,271

7,349



















Income taxes



1,580

369





5,755

1,687



















Net income

$

5,621

1,856



$

18,516

5,662



















Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,574

1,856



$

18,402

5,662



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

0.90

0.30



$

2.96

0.91



Diluted

$

0.90

0.30



$

2.95

0.90



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



6,188,206

6,255,670





6,221,159

6,254,844



Diluted



6,201,777

6,266,429





6,229,165

6,269,814

 

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)



























September 30,





June 30,





December 31,







2021





2021





2020

Assets





































Cash and due from banks

$

12,393



$

9,546



$

14,287

Interest-earning deposits in other banks



121,565





98,296





58,081



Cash and cash equivalents



133,958





107,842





72,368





















Investments available for sale



112,067





100,219





77,290

Equity securities



4,602





4,238





3,630

Loans held for sale



512





118





418





















Loans receivable



1,011,624





993,946





935,482

Allowance for loans losses



(9,854)





(9,673)





(13,313)



Net loans receivable



1,001,770





984,273





922,169





















Premises and equipment, net



16,059





14,949





11,438

Accrued interest receivable



2,810





3,000





4,247

Real estate owned



-





1,206





-

Bank owned life insurance



9,555





9,511





7,435

Restricted stock



5,951





5,951





2,951

Deferred tax assets, net 



2,059





3,024





3,611

Other assets



4,635





3,818





4,413





















Total assets

$

1,293,978



$

1,238,149



$

1,109,970





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





































Noninterest-bearing

$

314,426



$

290,305



$

208,250

Interest-bearing



622,846





613,871





585,631

Wholesale



107,712





86,196





128,015



Total deposits



1,044,984





990,372





921,896





















FHLB / FRB borrowings



100,000





100,000





50,000

Senior debt, net



12,495





12,995





13,994

Subordinated debt, net



9,814





9,804





9,778

Accrued interest payable



258





427





495

Post-employment liabilities



3,223





3,145





2,992

Other liabilities



5,798





6,107





6,974





















Total liabilities



1,176,572





1,122,850





1,006,129





















Total shareholders' equity



117,406





115,299





103,841





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,293,978



$

1,238,149



$

1,109,970

 

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 





















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30





September 30





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















2021

2020





2021

2020

Adjusted Net Income















Net income (GAAP)

$

5,621

1,856



$

18,516

5,662

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



(1)

5





(4)

5

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



10

(59)





(65)

(59)

Accretion of PPP fees, net



(1,026)

(29)





(2,695)

(715)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



100

254





51

254

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



200

2,505





(3,300)

7,500

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



5

338





(85)

448

Tax effect of adjustments



186

(788)





1,594

(1,943)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,095

4,082



$

14,012

11,152

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share















Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.90

0.30



$

2.95

0.90

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



(0.00)

0.00





(0.00)

0.00

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



0.00

(0.01)





(0.01)

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net



(0.17)

(0.00)





(0.43)

(0.11)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



0.02

0.04





0.01

0.04

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



0.03

0.40





(0.53)

1.20

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



0.00

0.05





(0.01)

0.07

Tax effect of adjustments



0.03

(0.13)





0.26

(0.31)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.81

0.65



$

2.23

1.78

















Adjusted Return on Average Assets















Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.79%

0.64%





2.09%

0.70%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



0.00%

0.00%





0.00%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



0.00%

-0.02%





-0.01%

-0.01%

Accretion of PPP fees, net



-0.33%

-0.01%





-0.30%

-0.09%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



0.03%

0.09%





0.01%

0.03%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



0.06%

0.87%





-0.37%

0.93%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



0.00%

0.12%





-0.01%

0.06%

Tax effect of adjustments



0.06%

-0.27%





0.18%

-0.24%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)



1.62%

1.41%





1.58%

1.38%

















Adjusted Return on Average Equity















Return on average equity (GAAP)



19.22%

7.55%





22.20%

7.87%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



0.00%

0.02%





0.00%

0.01%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



0.03%

-0.24%





-0.08%

-0.08%

Accretion of PPP fees, net



-3.51%

-0.12%





-3.23%

-0.99%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



0.34%

1.03%





0.06%

0.35%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



0.68%

10.18%





-3.96%

10.43%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



0.02%

1.37%





-0.10%

0.62%

Tax effect of adjustments



0.64%

-3.20%





1.91%

-2.70%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)



17.42%

16.60%





16.80%

15.51%

















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio















Efficiency ratio (GAAP)



38.55%

51.74%





38.07%

45.40%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



0.00%

-0.02%





0.01%

0.01%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



-0.04%

0.32%





0.08%

0.10%

Accretion of PPP fees, net



3.58%

-1.72%





3.44%

1.10%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



-0.84%

-2.59%





-0.15%

-0.93%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



-0.05%

-3.44%





0.26%

-1.65%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *



41.15%

43.98%





41.71%

43.94%

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 















































































































Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued





















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















2021

2020





2021

2020

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)















Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)



3.84%

3.30%





3.78%

3.27%

Accretion of PPP fees, net



-0.34%

-0.14%





-0.31%

-0.10%

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)



3.51%

3.16%





3.47%

3.17%

















Allowance to Non-PPP loans















Allowance to loans (GAAP)



0.97%

1.40%





0.97%

1.40%

Impact of PPP loans



0.03%

0.18%





0.03%

0.18%

Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1.01%

1.58%





1.01%

1.58%

















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings















Net income (GAAP)

$

5,621

1,856



$

18,516

5,662

Income taxes



1,580

369





5,755

1,687

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



200

2,505





(3,300)

7,500

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,401

4,730



$

20,971

14,849

















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)















Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.79%

0.64%



$

2.09%

0.70%

Income taxes



0.50%

0.13%





0.65%

0.21%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



0.06%

0.87%





-0.37%

0.93%

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.36%

1.63%



$

2.36%

1.83%

































(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin









 

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 



















































For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2021





2020







Average









Average











Outstanding 



Yield / 





Outstanding 



Yield / 







Balance

Interest

Rate





Balance

Interest

Rate







(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:





















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

972,008

11,471

4.68%



$

930,523

10,548

4.51%



Loans - tax exempt (2)



17,802

303

6.75%





-

-

0.00%



Investments - taxable



92,539

625

2.68%





66,667

455

2.72%



Investments - tax exempt (1)



15,078

120

3.16%





11,934

113

3.77%



Interest earning deposits



102,685

36

0.14%





63,311

44

0.28%



Other investments, at cost



10,667

61

2.27%





44,336

70

0.63%



Total interest-earning assets



1,210,779

12,616

4.13%





1,116,771

11,230

4.00%



Noninterest earning assets



43,967









40,644







Total assets

$

1,254,746







$

1,157,415



























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

57,030

20

0.14%



$

21,549

9

0.17%



Savings accounts



328,837

209

0.25%





296,749

430

0.58%



Money market accounts



121,751

77

0.25%





62,520

80

0.51%



Retail time deposits



109,664

133

0.48%





196,357

883

1.79%



Wholesale time deposits



97,169

63

0.26%





109,651

252

0.91%



     Total interest bearing deposits



714,451

502

0.28%





686,826

1,654

0.96%

























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances



100,000

119

0.47%





130,004

110

0.34%



Senior debt



12,750

106

3.30%





14,704

96

2.60%



Subordinated debt



9,804

164

6.64%





7,333

112

6.08%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



837,005

891

0.42%





838,867

1,972

0.94%

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



290,634









211,516







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



10,131









8,642







Total liabilities



1,137,770









1,059,025





























Total shareholders' equity



116,976









98,390







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,254,746







$

1,157,415





























Tax-equivalent net interest income





11,725









9,258



























Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

373,774







$

277,904





























Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



145%









133%





























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)



3.71%









3.07%





























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)



3.84%









3.30%





























(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate













(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit















(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities







(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.





(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets



























 

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 



















































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,







2021





2020







Average









Average











Outstanding 



Yield / 





Outstanding 



Yield / 







Balance

Interest

Rate





Balance

Interest

Rate







(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:





















Loans, including loans held for sale

$

954,379

32,835

4.60%



$

882,320

30,921

4.68%



Loans - tax exempt (2)



7,010

354

6.75%





-

-

0.00%



Investments - taxable



82,490

1,693

2.71%





57,356

1,118

2.60%



Investments - tax exempt (1)



13,516

332

3.28%





7,205

201

3.73%



Interest earning deposits



76,221

61

0.11%





63,664

99

0.21%



Other investments, at cost



8,787

136

2.07%





30,148

251

1.11%



Total interest-earning assets



1,142,403

35,411

4.14%





1,040,693

32,590

4.18%



Noninterest earning assets



41,120









38,545







Total assets

$

1,183,523







$

1,079,238



























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

40,799

39

0.13%



$

21,160

50

0.32%



Savings accounts



326,269

669

0.27%





289,461

2,008

0.93%



Money market accounts



96,607

204

0.28%





61,408

403

0.88%



Retail time deposits



130,979

773

0.79%





181,194

2,662

1.96%



Wholesale time deposits



107,795

254

0.32%





126,637

1,202

1.27%



     Total interest bearing deposits



702,449

1,939

0.37%





679,860

6,325

1.24%

























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances



80,952

338

0.56%





95,889

304

0.42%



Senior debt



13,150

338

3.44%





15,176

395

3.48%



Subordinated debt



9,791

491

6.70%





2,933

117

5.33%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



806,342

3,106

0.52%





793,858

7,141

1.20%

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



257,028









180,772







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



8,958









8,713







Total liabilities



1,072,328









983,343





























Total shareholders' equity



111,195









95,895







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,183,523







$

1,079,238





























Tax-equivalent net interest income





32,305









25,449



























Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

336,061







$

246,835



















































 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



142%









131%





























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)



3.63%









2.98%





























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)



3.78%









3.27%





























(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate













(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit













(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities







(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.



(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets



 

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 















Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















June 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Adjusted Net Income









Net income (GAAP)

$

8,034

4,860

4,508

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



(2)

(1)

(55)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



(74)

(1)

(1,016)

Accretion of PPP fees, net



(795)

(874)

695

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



(49)

-

98

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(3,500)

-

4,230

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



(225)

135

(48)

Tax effect of adjustments



1,214

193

13

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

4,603

4,313

4,195











Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share









Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

1.28

0.77

0.72

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.16)

Accretion of PPP fees, net



(0.13)

(0.14)

0.11

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



(0.01)

-

0.02

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(0.56)

-

0.68

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



(0.04)

0.02

(0.01)

Tax effect of adjustments



0.19

0.03

0.00

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.73

0.69

0.67











Adjusted Return on Average Assets









Return on average assets (GAAP)



2.75%

1.73%

1.60%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



0.00%

0.00%

-0.02%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



-0.03%

0.00%

-0.36%

Accretion of PPP fees, net



-0.27%

-0.31%

0.25%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



-0.02%

0.00%

0.03%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



-1.20%

0.00%

1.50%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



-0.08%

0.05%

-0.02%

Tax effect of adjustments



0.42%

0.07%

0.00%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)



1.57%

1.53%

1.49%











Adjusted Return on Average Equity









Return on average equity (GAAP)



29.00%

18.36%

17.82%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



-0.01%

0.00%

-0.22%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



-0.27%

0.00%

-4.02%

Accretion of PPP fees, net



-2.87%

-3.30%

2.75%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



-0.18%

0.00%

0.39%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



-12.63%

0.00%

16.72%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



-0.81%

0.51%

-0.19%

Tax effect of adjustments



4.38%

0.73%

0.05%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)



16.62%

16.30%

16.58%











Adjusted Efficiency Ratio









Efficiency ratio (GAAP)



35.87%

39.87%

42.49%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities



0.01%

N/M

N/M

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



0.24%

N/M

N/M

Accretion of PPP fees, net



2.39%

N/M

N/M

Loss (gain) from sale of REO



0.44%

N/M

N/M

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments



2.01%

N/M

N/M

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *



41.22%

42.85%

43.47%

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 



















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)



3.79%

3.82%

3.74%

Accretion of PPP fees, net



-0.30%

-0.34%

-0.37%

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)



3.49%

3.48%

3.37%











Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings









Net income (GAAP)

$

8,034

4,860

4,508

Income taxes



2,638

1,537

1,225

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(3,500)

-

-

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,172

6,397

5,733











Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)









Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

2.75%

1.73%

1.60%

Income taxes



0.90%

0.55%

0.44%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



-1.20%

0.00%

0.00%

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.45%

2.27%

2.04%

 

